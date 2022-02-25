Five college lacrosse games to watch this weekend, including No. 7 Florida women at No. 5 Maryland

Another upset-filled weekend resulted in three teams taking a big tumble in the Inside Lacrosse men’s and women’s polls.
The North Carolina men dropped from No. 5 to No. 12 after getting humbled by unranked Ohio State, 20-8. The Buckeyes made the biggest leap, rising to No. 8 in the rankings.
Similarly, the Notre Dame and James Madison women slipped five spots each. The Fighting Irish (1-2) followed up an 11-7 setback to Michigan on Feb. 13 with a 14-12 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. And the Dukes’ first win of the season in a 13-7 victory against Connecticut on Saturday was preceded by a 10-9 setback to Virginia Tech on Feb. 16.
Whether those teams can stop their respective free-falls will be a storyline going forward. Here are five college lacrosse games of interest for the upcoming weekend and week.
Men
No. 9 Syracuse (1-1) at No. 2 Virginia (3-0), Saturday, noon
With the exception of an 11-10 win against High Point, the reigning NCAA champion Cavaliers have looked overpowering, defeating Air Force and Towson by an average of 9.5 goals. Then again, they have not faced a ranked opponent until now. On the flip side, the Orange never led in a 14-10 setback to No. 1 Maryland on Sunday. Junior midfielder Tucker Dordevic is tied for third in the country in goals per game (5.0) but is the only player on the Syracuse offense with more than five goals. The return of senior attackman Matt Moore from an unspecified lower-body injury might be a significant boost for a Virginia offense that is tied for eighth nationally at 16 goals per game.
No. 10 Penn (0-1) vs. No. 7 Duke (5-1), Saturday, noon
The Quakers’ first game in almost two years (the 2021 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic) did not play out as expected as they were on the wrong end of a 10-8 decision against No. 3 Georgetown. But they get another shot at taking down a vaunted opponent when they meet the Blue Devils at MacArthur High School in Levittown, New York. The starting attack of junior Dyson Williams (22 goals), sophomore Brennan O’Neill (17) and graduate student Joe Robertson (nine) has accounted for 46.6% of Duke’s offensive firepower. One potential matchup to keep an eye on? Blue Devils junior defenseman Kenny Brower (17 ground balls and eight caused turnovers) shadowing Penn senior attackman Adam Goldner (nine goals and one assist).
No. 3 Georgetown (2-0) at No. 4 Notre Dame (1-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
The Fighting Irish enjoyed a relaxing season opener when they trounced Detroit Mercy, 24-2, on Saturday. Things figure to get much more challenging when the Hoyas visit South Bend, Indiana. Georgetown pummeled No. 11 Johns Hopkins, 16-8, on Feb. 13 and trailed only once against Penn. The offense might still be searching for the initiator that former attackman Jake Carraway was, but the defense has been suffocating at times. That unit will be tested by the Notre Dame attack duo and brotherly pair of Pat (four goals and four assists) and Chris Kavanagh (four goals and two assists).
Women
No. 7 Florida (1-1) at No. 5 Maryland (2-0), Saturday, noon
The Terps opened the season by routing St. Joseph’s, 20-6, and then outlasting No. 13 Virginia, 17-13. The Gators were not as fortunate with a 22-7 demolition of Kennesaw State and then a 15-11 setback to No. 2 North Carolina. Graduate student attacker Aurora Cordingley has been as advertised since transferring to Maryland from Johns Hopkins, tying for ninth in the country in goals per game (4.5) and ranking 19th in points (5.5). Florida has its own offensive catalyst in sophomore attacker Danielle Pavinelli, who is tied for third nationally in points per game (7.0) and tied for fourth in goals per game (5.0).
No. 3 Syracuse (3-0) at No. 6 Northwestern (2-1), Tuesday, 4 p.m.
This meeting looms as a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament semifinal in which the No. 3 seed Orange upended the No. 2 seed Wildcats, 21-13. This game will look much different as both teams lost key players (Syracuse’s sophomore attacker Emma Ward to a lower-leg injury and Northwestern’s senior attacker Izzy Scane to a torn left ACL) before the season even began. Fortunately for the Orange, senior attacker Meaghan Tyrrell is tied for eighth in the country in points per game (6.3). The Wildcats have relied on a more balanced approach to fill the void created by Scane’s absence with five different players accumulating eight points each.