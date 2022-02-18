Five college lacrosse games to watch this weekend, including No. 1 Maryland men at No. 9 Syracuse

The season seemingly hasn’t officially started until the Blue Devils are on the surprising end of a decision, and critics come out of hibernation to question whether the program should be concerned. Coach John Danowski & Co. can quiet the doubters with a solid performance against a Pioneers team that has lost four consecutive meetings in this series. This game pits two of the more prolific offenses in the country in Duke’s eighth-ranked unit (16.3 goals per game) and Denver’s 21st-ranked group (13.5). Will the Pioneers lean on senior Cole French (13.00 goals-against average and .480 save percentage in one start) or junior Jack Thompson (9.00 goals-against average and .438 save percentage) in the cage?