No. 2 Maryland men host No. 8 Loyola in early-season showdown | Five college lacrosse games to watch this weekend

While some men’s and women’s lacrosse programs opened their seasons last weekend, many more teams will play their first games this weekend. The games will mark the official start of the quest to capture NCAA championships won last spring by the No. 1 Virginia men and the top-ranked Boston College women.
Here are five games to watch this weekend:
Men
No. 8 Loyola Maryland (0-0) at No. 2 Maryland (1-0), Saturday, noon
The Terps have dominated this series, 21-2, and have won three of the past four meetings. Fifth-year senior attacker Logan Wisnauskas proved a worthy recipient of the vaunted No. 1 jersey with five goals and three assists in Saturday’s 21-13 rout of High Point, and graduate student attacker Keegan Khan, a Villanova transfer, made a quick impression with four goals and two assists.
The Greyhounds have their own two-headed attack in graduate students Aidan Olmstead (31 goals and 29 assists in 2019) and Kevin Lindley (42 goals and eight assists). They also welcome back a stingy defense anchored by graduate student long-stick midfielder Ryan McNulty (46 ground balls, 19 caused turnovers, four goals, and six assists), senior defenseman Cam Wyers (54 ground balls, 19 caused turnovers, one goal, and six assists) and graduate student goalkeeper Sam Shafer (9.26 goals-against average and .534 save percentage).
No. 19 Johns Hopkins (1-0) at No. 4 Georgetown (0-0), Sunday, 1 p.m.
The Blue Jays have won all three meetings in this series, but this will mark their first regular-season matchup since March 13, 1993. Graduate student midfielder Jack Keogh scored a career-high five points in Saturday’s 11-8 win against Jacksonville, and a defense anchored by graduate student goalkeeper Josh Kirson gave up only two goals in the final 28 minutes.
The strength of the Hoyas figures to be a defense that led the nation in goals per game in 2021 (8.3) and adds North Carolina transfer and second-team All-American defenseman Will Bowen to a group that already includes first-team All-American goalie Owen McElroy, honorable-mention All-American defenseman Gibson Smith IV and two-year starting defenseman James Donaldson. Can they keep opponents at bay until the offense finds its footing without second-team All-American and St. Mary’s graduate Jake Carraway (51 goals and 17 assists in 2021)?
Women
No. 13 Stanford (0-0) at No. 3 Syracuse (0-0), Friday, 6 p.m.
The Orange own a 3-1 record in this series, but the Cardinal won the last meeting, 11-10, on Feb. 20, 2011. A cross-country flight could be an early opponent for Stanford, but the offense is in capable hands with fifth-year senior attacker Ali Baiocco (50 goals and 25 assists in 2021) leading the way.
Syracuse welcomes back graduate student attacker Emily Hawryschuk (75 goals and 19 assists in 2019) and senior attacker Megan Carney (32 goals and 24 assists in 2019) from torn ACLs, but will miss sophomore attacker Emma Ward (43 goals and 30 assists in 2021), who is out for the season after announcing last month she suffered a lower-leg injury. Kayla Treanor takes over head coaching duties after Gary Gait replaced John Desko on the men’s side.
No. 4 Northwestern (0-0) at No. 1 Boston College (0-0), Saturday, noon
The programs that composed half of last year’s Final Four have split four all-time meetings, with Boston College winning 22-17 on March 9, 2019. This game will feature two of the sport’s top attackers in senior Izzy Scane of the Wildcats (98 goals and 26 assists in 2021) and graduate student Charlotte North of the Eagles (102 goals and 12 assists). But Scane has help in graduate student attacker Lauren Gilbert (66 goals and nine assists). Can a Boston College defense anchored by second-team All-American and junior Hollie Schleicher contain Northwestern?
No. 2 North Carolina (0-0) at No. 12 James Madison (0-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
The Tar Heels own a 9-4 advantage and are riding a three-game winning streak in the series. A pair of first-team All-Americans in fifth-year senior attacker Jamie Ortega (82 goals and 28 assists in 2021) and graduate student goalkeeper Taylor Moreno (6.66 goals-against average and .546 save percentage) are back, but the offense will need to find another source to fill the void created by the graduation of attacker Katie Hoeg (38 goals and 71 assists).
The Dukes welcome back last year’s starting attack of redshirt sophomore and Hereford graduate Isabella Peterson (45 goals and 11 assists), redshirt junior Kacey Knobloch (25 goals and 21 assists) and sophomore Katelyn Morgan (16 goals and 19 assists). Redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty (8.71 goals-against average and .506 save percentage) will be expected to backstop the defense.