No. 2 Maryland men host No. 8 Loyola in early-season showdown | Five college lacrosse games to watch this weekend

The programs that composed half of last year’s Final Four have split four all-time meetings, with Boston College winning 22-17 on March 9, 2019. This game will feature two of the sport’s top attackers in senior Izzy Scane of the Wildcats (98 goals and 26 assists in 2021) and graduate student Charlotte North of the Eagles (102 goals and 12 assists). But Scane has help in graduate student attacker Lauren Gilbert (66 goals and nine assists). Can a Boston College defense anchored by second-team All-American and junior Hollie Schleicher contain Northwestern?