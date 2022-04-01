Five college lacrosse games to watch this weekend and next week, including No. 16 Duke vs. No. 9 North Carolina men

A pair of extended droughts in women’s lacrosse ended last Saturday.

No. 12 James Madison’s 13-8 upset of then-No. 3 Maryland was the Dukes’ first against the Terps since April 5, 2003, when that squad left College Park with a 9-8 decision. And Yale’s 11-10 win against Penn was the Bulldogs’ first against the Quakers since March 20, 2004, when that team waltzed to a 14-7 thrashing in New Haven, Connecticut.

Arguing that the sport is witnessing more parity based on those two results might be a stretch, but it certainly is a visible reminder that no team can afford to sleep on its opponent — no matter the historical baggage in their series.

Could more streaks be broken this weekend? We’ll see. As for now, here are some upcoming games of interest on the men’s and women’s sides.

Men

No. 3 Georgetown (7-1, 0-0 Big East) at No. 17 Denver (5-4, 0-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

There may be no splashier way to open conference play than to pit the Hoyas, winners of the last three league tournament crowns, against the Pioneers, winners of tournament championships in 2014 and 2015. Georgetown ranks 11th in the country in scoring at 14.5 goals per game but has relied on its defense, surrendering an NCAA-low 8.5 goals per game. That unit is headed by graduate student defenseman and North Carolina transfer Will Bowen (tied for 11th nationally at 2.0 caused turnovers per game) and graduate student goalkeeper Owen McElroy (first with an 8.3 goals-against average and second with a .627 save percentage).

It will be up to a Denver offense that ranks 21st at 13.4 goals to solve the Hoyas, and a strong outing from junior faceoff specialist Alec Stathakis (12th at .594 on 148-of-249) would certainly help. Then again, Georgetown may have a counter in senior James Reilly (seventh at .618 on 110-of-178).

No. 16 Duke (8-4, 0-1 ACC) at No. 9 North Carolina (7-2, 0-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Before Duke and North Carolina mix it up in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament semifinal Saturday night, the Tobacco Road archrivals offer up this appetizer. Both sides are seeking their first league victory. The Blue Devils, who have dropped two of their last three games, are one of only two teams in the country with a pair of 30-goal scorers — Jacksonville is the other — in sophomore attackman Brennan O’Neill (35) and junior attackman Dyson Williams (31).

The offense for the Tar Heels, who have won two in a row, begins and ends with graduate student attackman Chris Gray, who ranks second in the nation in points per game (6.3). Determining which side will get more opportunities to inflate their numbers could depend largely on faceoff units headed by Blue Devils sophomore Jake Naso, who ranks 11th at .596 on 165-of-277, and senior Zachary Tucci, who ranks 19th at .574 on 97-of-169. Naso has the advantage in ground balls per game, as he ranks fifth at 8.3. Tucci ranks 35th at 5.2.

No. 4 Penn (4-2, 1-1 Ivy League) at No. 8 Yale (4-2, 1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Both teams enjoyed pivotal wins on Saturday with the Quakers upsetting then-No. 4 Cornell, 15-11, and the Bulldogs upending then-No. 2 Princeton, 14-12. They still lag behind No. 10 Harvard in the conference standings, but a win in this matchup would be a step towards challenging the Crimson for league supremacy.

Through six games, both offenses are nearly identical with Yale totaling 78 goals and Penn amassing 75. Both units also have clear leaders in Quakers senior midfielder Sam Handley (13 goals and 18 assists) and Bulldogs junior attackman and Boys’ Latin graduate Matt Brandau (21 goals and 13 assists). If there is an edge here, it may rest in the cage where Yale sophomore goalkeeper Jared Paquette boasts a .562 save percentage compared to Penn senior Patrick Burkinshaw’s .525.

Women

No. 16 Virginia (6-6, 2-3 ACC) at No. 7 Duke (12-1, 3-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Cavaliers have alternated wins and losses in their last eight games, while the Blue Devils have won five straight since an 18-16 setback at No. 4 Syracuse on March 6 and are off to their best start since the 2015 squad also went 11-1.

Freshman midfielder Rachel Clark leads Virginia in goals (42) and points (50) and has been especially productive with 13 free-position goals that rank as the fifth-highest total in the nation. A pair of attackers for Duke in senior Catriona Barry and sophomore Katie DeSimone are the only pair of teammates in the country with at least 40 goals as Barry has scored 49 and DeSimone 40.

For an enticing matchup, watch the draw circle. Cavaliers sophomore midfielder Aubrey Williams is tied for seventh among all NCAA players in draw controls per game at 8.3, while Blue Devils senior attacker Maddie Jenner, an Annapolis resident and McDonogh graduate, leads the country in that department at 12.8.

No. 14 Rutgers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at No. 3 Northwestern (8-2, 2-0), Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

The Scarlet Knights have defeated No. 12 James Madison (12-5 on March 13) and No. 20 Johns Hopkins (12-11 on Saturday) and lost to No. 8 Maryland. They will get arguably their toughest matchup of the season when they visit the reigning conference champion Wildcats, who are riding a four-game winning streak that includes victories over Big Ten foes Ohio State (22-14 on March 19) and No. 13 Michigan (12-9 on Saturday).

Rutgers’ offense has been sparked by graduate student attackers Stephanie Kelly (a St. Joseph’s transfer with 16 goals and 28 assists) and Taralyn Naslonski (32 goals and eight assists). Northwestern has its own catalysts in graduate student attacker Lauren Gilbert (37 goals and 17 assists) and junior attacker Erin Coykendall (25 goals and 19 assists). Gilbert or Coykendall might see a lot of Scarlet Knights junior defender Meghan Ball, who ranks seventh nationally in caused turnovers per game (2.3) and 38th in draw controls per game (5.3).