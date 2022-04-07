Five college lacrosse games to watch, including No. 1 Maryland men vs. No. 4 Rutgers

The Maryland women’s lacrosse team achieved one milestone last week, while Loyola Maryland is approaching one of its own.

Saturday’s 17-6 romp at then-No. 20 Johns Hopkins was the No. 9 Terps’ 750th victory. Now 750-149-3, Maryland is the first program in women’s lacrosse to reach that mark.

If the Greyhounds defeat Colgate on Saturday and American on Wednesday, they will extend their regular-season win streak against Patriot League opponents to 61 in a row. That would match the NCAA Division I record for consecutive regular-season victories in a conference set by Massachusetts from 2011 to 2018 when that school was a member of the Atlantic 10.

Here are some upcoming games of interest on the men’s and women’s sides.

Men

No. 17 Richmond (6-3, 1-0 Southern Conference) at No. 11 Jacksonville (9-2, 1-0), Saturday, 11 a.m.

For a one-bid league like the Southern Conference, the winner of this game will take a long step forward towards capturing the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the league tournament. The visiting Spiders have won the regular-season crown outright or at least a share four times in the conference’s six years, while the Dolphins are seeking their first championship. Richmond’s offense is led by senior attackman Ryan Lanchbury, who ranks 12th among NCAA players in points per game (5.1), and junior attackman Dalton Young, who is tied for 35th (4.0). Jacksonville has its own dynamic duo in senior attackman Max Waldbaum, who ranks 20th (4.6), and sophomore attackman Jacob Greiner, who ranks 28th (4.3). While the Spiders have turned to redshirt freshman goalkeeper Zach Vigue (10.79 goals-against average and .534 save percentage) in their past two games, the Dolphins have been anchored by graduate student Luke Millican (9.47 goals-against average and .572 save percentage).

No. 13 Boston University (8-2) at No. 3 Princeton (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Despite Tuesday’s 22-15 setback to No. 5 Yale, the Terriers continue to enjoy their best start since the 2017 squad also opened with eight wins in its first 10 games. They get another Ivy League fixture in the Tigers, who have won two in a row after a 14-12 loss to those same Bulldogs on March 26. Both offenses are defined by depth. Boston University has six players who have scored at least 10 goals and points, while Princeton has seven players with 10 or more goals and points. The Terriers are the only team in the country who entered the week with two players ranked in the top 10 in points per game (junior attackman Vince D’Alto is fifth at 5.9; senior attackman Timmy Ley is ninth at 5.3). Boston University senior Matt Garber and Tigers senior Erik Peters rank in the Top 15 in save percentage with Garber at sixth at .583 and Peters at 12th at .562.

No. 4 Rutgers (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at No. 1 Maryland (9-0, 2-0), Sunday, 7 p.m.

Could this be a preview of the Big Ten Tournament final that will be hosted in College Park on May 7? The Scarlet Knights have won four straight games since a 16-11 setback to then-No. 7 Princeton on March 11 and defeated then-No. 8 Ohio State and Johns Hopkins by an average of eight goals. Whether they can convert that into success against the Terps could be a key storyline considering the latter has won 14 consecutive games in this series. Maryland and Rutgers rank first and second in the nation in scoring with the Terps offense (18.4 goals per game) powered by fifth-year senior attackman and Boys’ Latin graduate Logan Wisnauskas (27 goals and 24 assists) and the Scarlet Knights group (16.3 goals per game) fueled by junior attackman Ross Scott (30 goals and 20 assists). Both sides also boast shot-stopping goalies with Maryland junior Logan McNaney ranking fifth in goals-against average (9.08) and 26th in save percentage (.533) and Rutgers senior Colin Kirst ranking ninth in goals-against average (9.45) and ninth in save percentage (.565).

Women

No. 1 North Carolina (12-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) at No. 4 Syracuse (10-2, 5-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

The Tar Heels have mowed through the competition, ranking second in the NCAA in scoring margin at 9.4 goals per game. And now they face the Orange, who have dropped six consecutive meetings in this series. The sliver of optimism for Syracuse is that it is riding a four-game winning streak for a little bit of momentum against North Carolina. Fans of offensive quarterbacks should take delight in watching Tar Heels fifth-year senior attacker Jamie Ortega (41 goals and 24 assists) and Orange senior attacker Meaghan Tyrrell (46 goals and 19 assists) operate on their respective sides of the field. If North Carolina has a sizable advantage, it is in the cage where graduate student goalkeeper Taylor Moreno ranks fifth in goals-against average (8.62) and 24th in save percentage (.477) while Syracuse junior Kimber Hower ranks 31st in goals-against average (11.05) and 91st in save percentage (.372).

No. 9 Maryland (10-1) at No. 12 Princeton (6-2), Wednesday, 7 p.m.

The Tigers have had mixed results against ranked opponents this spring. They defeated then-No. 10 Virginia, 17-11, on Feb. 20, then-No. 20 Temple, 14-10, on Feb. 26, and then-No. 17 USC, 18-13, on March 8 before dropping games to then-No. 7 Loyola Maryland, 16-15, on March 23 and No. 5 Stony Brook, 16-8, on March 29. Princeton will have to deal with Ivy League foe Brown on Saturday before it can devote its full attention to the visiting Terps, who have won two in a row since a surprising 13-8 setback to then-No. 15 James Madison on March 26. A Tigers defense that ranks 84th in the country after surrendering 13.4 goals per game will have its hands full keeping track of Maryland graduate student attacker Aurora Cordingley, who leads the nation with 6.4 points per game. This matchup boasts two of the more versatile athletes in the game in Princeton senior defender and McDonogh graduate Marge Donovan (two goals, one assist, nine ground balls, 10 caused turnovers, and 52 draw controls) and Terps sophomore midfielder and Roland Park graduate Shannon Smith (16 goals, eight assists, 15 ground balls, nine caused turnovers, and 35 draw controls).