Sam Apuzzo's goal in double overtime caps Boston College's 15-14 win in women's lacrosse semifinals

For more than 67 minutes, Boston College senior attacker Sam Apuzzo had been quieted by North Carolina sophomore defender Emma Trenchard.

But the 2018 Tewaaraton Award winner emerged at the right time, scoring the game-winning goal with 4:48 left in double overtime to cap the No. 2 seed Eagles’ 15-14 win against the No. 3 seed Tar Heels in the first NCAA Division I tournament semifinal at Homewood Field in Baltimore on Friday evening.

After being limited to a goal and an assist in regulation thanks to stellar play by Trenchard, Apuzzo, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Attacker of the Year, took the ACC’s Defender of the Year around the left post, curled back down the left alley, and deposited the ball over junior goalkeeper Elise Hennessey.

Junior midfielder Cara Urbank scored a team-high four goals, and senior midfielder Dempsey Arsenault chipped in three more goals to pace Boston College (22-1), which remained perfect in the final four and will play in Sunday’s title game at noon for the third consecutive year.

Senior goalie Lauren Daly made seven saves while giving up eight goals after replacing starting sophomore Abbey Ngai with 16:03 left in the first half.

Sophomore attacker Jamie Ortega led North Carolina (17-4) with five goals and two assists, but the Tar Heels wasted a 6-0 advantage they had built in the first 13:57 and have now dropped four of their last five semifinal appearances.

North Carolina; 8; 6; 0; 0; 0; —; 15

Boston College; 6; 8; 0; 0; 1; —; 14

Goals: NC—Ortega 5, Growney 3, Klages 3, Bowe, Ferrucci, Mastroianni; BC—Urbank 4, Arsenault 3, Apuzzo 2, Kent 2, Rietano 2, Lappin, Taylor. Assists: NC—Hoeg 4, Ferruci 3, Ortega 2, Hillman; BC—Apuzzo, Kent, Taylor, Walker. Saves: NC—Moreno 10, Hennessey 4; BC—Ngai 0, Daly 7.

