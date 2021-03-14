Towson halts two-game slide by beating Georgetown | WOMEN’S LACROSSE ROUNDUP

Towson’s women’s lacrosse team turned back Georgetown after Lindsey Marshall (Catonsville) scored the go-ahead goal with 9:07 left to play and the Tigers won, 17-14, on Saturday. The win broke a two-game losing streak.
No. 11 Towson improved to 5-2 and the Hoyas dropped to 1-3.
The Tigers led 10-6 early in the second half before Georgetown used a 5-0 run to take the lead. Towson’s Blair Pearre (McDonogh) tied the game, 11-11, at 12:40 and, 12-12, with 10:29 left. Marshall’s go-ahead goal came during a 5-0 run for a 16-12 lead with 5:17 left to play.
Marshall and Pearre each scored a game-high five goals for the Tigers. Annabelle Albert had four goals for Georgetown.
Towson travels to Saint Joseph’s Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
UMBC 35, Harford 7: Courtney Renehan (Glenelg) scored a game-high seven goals to lead 11 goal-scorers for the host Retrievers (2-2, 1-1 America East). The Hawks fell to 0-2, 0-2.
Renehan scored five goals during a 9-0 run that spanned both halves and gave UMBC a 18-4 lead with 23:56 left to play. Lexi Roberts (Fallston, 2-2) made five saves in the win for the Retrievers, who travel to New Hampshire next Saturday.
Mount St. Mary’s 20, Merrimack 5: Kate Kinsella had a game-high five goals on nine shots and added an assist to lead the host Mount (3-2, 2-0 Northeast Conference) past the Warriors (1-2, 1-1).
Erin Anderson (Westminster) and Jordan Butler (John Carroll) each finished with three goals for Mount St. Mary’s, which led 13-3 in the first half. Haley Bartlett had a hat trick for Merrimack.
Salisbury 14, St. Mary’s 10: The host Sea Gulls (4-0, 1-0 Capital Athletic Conference) opened with a 6-0 run, led 10-4 at the half and held on to beat the Seahawks (2-1, 0-1). Lydia McNulty (Broadneck) scored a game-high five goals and Erin Scannell (John Carroll), Alexis Strobel (Bel Air) and Camryn Pepper each scored twice for Salisbury.
Mary Claire Hisle made five saves for the Sea Gulls, who travel to Mary Washington on Wednesday.
No. 18 Loyola Maryland at No. 13 Navy, ppd.: The game between the visiting Greyhounds (3-2, 1-0 Patriot League) and the Mids (3-0, 0-0) was postponed. Navy extended its COVID mitigation measures. Loyola will host No. 16 Drexel Sunday at noon.
Nation women
No. 1 North Carolina 22, No. 14 Virginia Tech 1: The Tar Heels (7-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened with a 12-0 run and cruised past the host Hokies (2-3, 0-3). Jamie Ortega scored a game-high five goals and Taylor Moreno made three saves for North Carolina, which travels to Louisville on Thursday.
No. 3 Northwestern 17, No. 5 Penn State 13: Lauren Gilbert scored six goals and Lindsey McKone had four goals to lead the host Wildcats (5-0) past the Nittany Lions (2-2). Northwestern built a 9-5 lead in the first half before trading goals with Penn State in the second half.
Jacksonville 12, No. 6 Florida 11: Grace Hobson gave the host Dolphins (3-0) a 12-7 lead and Jacksonville withstood a 4-0 run by the Gators (3-2) over the final 11:25 to pull off the upset. Shannon Kavanagh scored her third goal to pull Florida within, 12-11, with 22 seconds left.
No. 10 Boston College 20, No. 9 Virginia 11: Charlotte North scored seven goals and had two assists to lead the host Eagles (4-1, 1-1 ACC) over the Cavaliers (5-1, 2-1). Boston College took a 11-6 lead in the first half. Lillie Kloak had three goals for Virginia.