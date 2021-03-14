Towson halts two-game slide by beating Georgetown | WOMEN’S LACROSSE ROUNDUP

The Tigers led 10-6 early in the second half before Georgetown used a 5-0 run to take the lead. Towson’s Blair Pearre (McDonogh) tied the game, 11-11, at 12:40 and, 12-12, with 10:29 left. Marshall’s go-ahead goal came during a 5-0 run for a 16-12 lead with 5:17 left to play.