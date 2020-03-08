Sam Fiedler’s flurry of goals helps Loyola Maryland edge Penn | WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE ROUNDUP

The host Greyhounds stayed perfect at 5-0 and the Quakers fell to 4-1. Fiedler, who finished with five goals and scored her 100th career goal, broke a 7-7 tie with 29:35 left in the second half and Loyola took a 9-7 lead, but Penn scored twice to knot the score at 9-9 with 27:09 left to play.