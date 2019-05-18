College lacrosse roundup (May 18): Duke wins third straight NCAA quarterfinal meeting with Notre Dame, 14-13, in overtime

No. 2 Duke men’s lacrosse and No. 7 Notre Dame met for a third time in the NCAA Division I quarterfinals and the Blue Devils’ record remains an unblemished 3-0. Duke won 14-13 in overtime over the Fighting Irish at East Hartford, Conn, on Saturday.

The Blue Devils’ Joe Robertson scored with 2:33 left in overtime to lift Duke to next weekend’s national semifinals at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Duke (13-4) prevailed after the Irish (9-7) erased four- and three-goal deficits during regulation.

Robertson and CJ Carpenter both had three goals for Duke, while Sean Lowrie and Joey Manown each scored twice in the victory.

Ryder Garnsey led Notre Dame with four goals, Brian Willetts had a hat trick and Bryan Costabile (Mount Saint Joseph) and Brendan Gleason each scored twice.

Merrimack 15, LeMoyne 14, OT: The Thomas brothers stepped up as Dom scored the tying goal with four seconds left and Christian scored the game-winner with 3:31 left in overtime to lift the visiting Warriors (16-3) over the Dolphins (16-3) in an NCAA Division II semifinal.

Dom had a goal and an assist and Christian had four goals and two assists. Merrimack will face the winner of Sunday’s game between Limestone and Indianapolis in next Sunday’s championship at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

NCAA DI Women

No. 2 Boston College 17, No. 7 Princeton 12: Boston College used a second-half scoring surge to down Princeton at the Newton Campus Fields. The Eagles advance to the program's third consecutive final four next weekend at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field.

Cara Urbank opened the scoring for the Eagles just 46 seconds into the contest, and then assisted on another goal 90 seconds later for a 2-0 lead. The Tigers, though, responded to the two-goal deficit in less than 15 seconds, scoring right off the ensuing draw.

The two teams would go back-and-forth, tying up at 2-2, 3-3 and 4-4 before Princeton took its own two-goal lead at 6-4 with less than eight to play in the half. But the Eagles used a three-goal run from Sam Apuzzo to enter halftime with a 7-6 lead.

The Tigers tied it up less than a minute into the second frame, but the Eagles rolled off five unanswered goals to break the game open at 12-5 with 20 minutes to play. Princeton was able to cut the deficit to four but BC rolled off four more goals to stay in control and clinch the win.

No. 3 North Carolina 14, No. 6 Virginia 7: Jamie Ortega, Scottie Rose Growney and Gianna Bowe all had hat tricks as the Tar Heels advanced to the national semifinals. Elizabeth Hillman added a pair of goals as North Carolina (17-3) outshot the Cavaliers, 42-24 and controlled 14 of 25 draws.

Avery Shoemaker and junior Nora Bowen each had two goals, while senior Maggie Jackson had two assists for Virginia (13-7).

No. 4 Northwestern 18, No. 5 Syracuse 14: The Wildcats (15-4) opened a six-goal lead in the first half and held off the Orange (16-4) to advance to Friday’s national semifinals at Johns Hopkins, where they won the Big Ten championship earlier this month.

Megan Kinna, Selena Lasota and Lindsey McKone all had hat tricks to pace Northwestern and Lauren Gilbert provided a pair of scores for the winners.

Emily Hawryshuk led Syracuse with five goals and teammate Megan Carney added four goals and an assist. Meaghan Tyrell scored three times for the Orange.

NCAA DIII Women

Salisbury 18, Colorado College 8: Gabby Mongno had four goals to lead the host Sea Gulls (18-3) past the Tigers (18-2) in an NCAA Division III region semifinal. Salisbury broke a 1-1 tie with a 6-0 run in the first half and never looked back. The Sea Gulls host Amherst in Sunday’s region final.

Amherst 9, Catholic U. 6: Leading from start to finish, a five-goal first half pushed the Mammoths into the Regional Finals as the No. 12 Amherst College women's lacrosse team edged No. 10 Catholic at Sea Gull Stadium.

Amherst improves to 14-5 on the season and advances to their second straight NCAA Quarterfinal and 10th overall, while Catholic closes out the 2019 season with a 17-5 overall ledger. Amherst returns to the field tomorrow, Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. when they take on host and No. 7 Salisbury with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

Gettysburg 14, Denison 3: Senior goalie Bailey Pilder posted 11 saves and nine different players reached the scoring column as top-ranked Gettysburg cruised into the quarterfinals with a victory over Denison at Clark Field.

Gettysburg (19-1) stifled Denison (16-5) defensively as the Big Red managed just 17 shots and tied their lowest goal total of the season. The Bullets will face No. 8 Wesleyan (Conn.) University (16-3) in Sunday’s regional championship at 2:30 p.m. The Cardinals took down No. 2 Washington and Lee University (18-3) 13-7 in Saturday’s second game at Clark Field.

The hosts featured a well-balanced offense with 10 assists on 14 scores and managed to break the team records for both points (531) and assists (194) in a season.