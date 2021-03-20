Terps men rout Ohio State, 16-8, for fifth straight win | COLLEGE LACROSSE ROUNDUP

No. 3 Maryland extended its lead with a 6-1 run in the fourth quarter and won, 16-8, over host Ohio State in men’s college lacrosse Saturday.
Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) had four goals and three assists and Daniel Maltz had four goals and Jared Bernhardt had three goals and two assists for the Terps (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten), who never trailed and used a 7-1 run in the first half to take control. The Buckeyes fell to 2-3, 2-3.
Maryland will travel to Rutgers next Sunday at noon.
No. 12 Loyola Maryland 24, Bucknell 10: Kevin Lindley scored his game-high seven goals during a 12-0 run in the second half to lead the host Greyhounds (4-2, 2-1 Patriot League) to a commanding victory over the Bison (1-2, 0-2). Loyola’s 24 goals are the most scored in a conference game by the Greyhounds since joining the league in 2013-14 and the most by a Loyola team since a 24-5 win over Fairfield University on March 19, 1997.
No. 16 Navy at Lafayette, ppd.: The game between the Mids (2-0, 0-0 Patriot) and host Leopards (0-3, 0-1) was postponed because of pandemic protocols at Navy. A makeup date has not been announced yet.
No. 18 Delaware 13, Towson 12, OT: Brody McLean scored his second goal for a 12-9 Tigers lead with 8:06 left in the game before the host Blue Hens (6-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) scored the next four goals to win. Charlie Kitchen had the tying goal, with 1:05 left in regulation, and Tye Kurtz scored the game-winner with 2:41 left in overtime for Delaware. Towson fell to 2-5, 0-2.
UMBC 13, Hartford 10: Nick Dupuis scored a career-best five goals and the visiting Retrievers (3-0, 2-0 America East) led start to finish over the Hawks (0-3, 0-3). UMBC has won seven straight since the 2020 season. The Retrievers led 10-5 in the first half.
Hobart 13, Mt. St. Mary’s 9: The host Mount (1-6, 0-2 Northeast Conference) staged a fourth-quarter comeback that came up short against the Statesmen (2-1, 2-1). Matt Haggerty, Brendan Doyle (Loyola Blakefield) and Jake Krieger (John Carroll) each scored twice for Mount St. Mary’s,
Dickinson 12, McDaniel 5: Brighton Lorber (Loyola Blakefield) made 15 saves, but the visiting Green Terror (0-1, 0-1 Centennial Conference) fell to the Red Devils (1-0, 1-0). McDaniel hosts Washington College next Saturday at 3 p.m.
Gettysburg at Washington College, ppd.: The game between the visiting Bullets (0-0) and Shoremen (1-1, 0-0) was postponed because of a COVID-19 protocol involving the Gettysburg program. The game will be made up at a later date.
Women
No. 10 Maryland 11, Ohio State 5: Hannah Leubecker scored seven goals and Grace Griffin (Liberty) had four goals to lead the host Terps (5-1, 5-1 Big Ten) as they completed their sweep of the Buckeyes (1-7, 1-7). The Terps opened with a 3-0 run and never trailed.
No. 12 Navy at American, ppd.: The game between the Mids (3-0, 0-0 Patriot) and the host Eagles (0-4, 0-2) was postponed because of pandemic protocols at Navy. The game has been rescheduled to April 14 at American at 3 p.m.
No. 13 Loyola Maryland 21, Bucknell 3: Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) had four goals and four assists to lead the visiting Greyhounds (5-2, 2-0 Patriot) in a rout over the Bison (1-2, 1-1). Livy Rosenzweig had seven assists in the game to set a new all-time career assists record with 155 in 54 games besting Annie Thomas (2015).
No. 16 Towson 14, St. Joseph’s 12: Blair Pearre (McDonogh) scored a game-high five goals to lead the visiting Tigers (6-2) past the Hawks (3-4). Towson travels to Delaware next Saturday at 1 p.m.
New Hampshire 14, UMBC 13, OT: The visiting Retrievers (2-3, 1-2 America East) trailed 6-0 early and came back to take a 13-12 lead with 3:11 left in the game, but fell to the Wildcats (2-3, 1-2). Olivia Docal gave UMBC a one-goal lead with 3:11 left before New Hampshire’s Julia Neyland scored the tying goal with 2:18 left in regulation and Rylee Leonard had the game-winner on a free-position shot with 1:03 left in overtime.
Mount St. Mary’s 18, Sacred Heart 7: Sara Moeller (St. Paul’s) scored a game-high five goals and Jordan Butler (John Carroll) and Alayna Pagnotta (Glenelg) each scored four goals to lead the visiting Mount (4-2, 3-0 Northeast) past the Pioneers (1-4, 1-3). Mount St. Mary’s extended its winning streak to four games.
Salisbury 14, College of New Jersey 8: Erin Scannel had six goals on seven shots to lead the host Sea Gulls (6-0) over the Lions (1-1). Salisbury hosts Rowan Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Frostburg State 19, Wilmington 11: Stephanie King (South River) had six goals and an assist to lead the host Bobcats (1-2) over the Wildcats (0-1). Frostburg State outscored Wilmington, 12-7, in the second half.
Gettysburg 16, Washington College 8: The visiting Bullets (1-0, 1-0 Centennial) used a 9-1 run in the second half to pull away from the Shorewomen (1-2, 0-1). Anna Bennett (Garrison Forest) had three goals and an assist to lead Washington College.
York 19, Hood 4: The visiting Spartans (1-0, 1-0 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) took a 12-2 lead in the first half and cruised past the Blazers (0-1, 0-1). Hood travels to Messiah Wednesday at 7 p.m.