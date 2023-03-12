College lacrosse roundup: No. 4 Maryland men beat Albany; No. 10 Johns Hopkins men split pair, loses to No. 1 Virginia

This week’s roundup of men’s and women’s college lacrosse games.

Division I men

No. 1 Virginia 19, Towson 12: Evan Long (McDonogh) made 19 saves, but the visiting Tigers fell to the Cavaliers on Saturday. Nick Demaio (Maryland) scored four goals, Mikey Weisshaar (Archbishop Spalding) had three goals and Joaquin Villagomez (Severna Park) had two goals for Towson.

No. 4 Maryland 16, Albany 9: The visiting Terps (4-2) used a 5-2 run in the third quarter to separate from the Great Danes (1-4) on Saturday. Maryland was led by Braden Erksa with four goals and Daniel Maltz and Jack Koras (Loyola Blakefield) with three goals each.

No. 10 Johns Hopkins 11, Syracuse 9: The visiting Blue Jays (5-3) outscored the Orange (3-4), 6-3, in the second half on Saturday. Russell Melendenz (Archbishop Spalding) had a hat trick and Garrett Degnon scored twice for Hopkins.

UMBC 13, Mercer 8: Brett Baucia (Archbishop Spalding) scored a game-high five goals to lead the host Retrievers (5-1) over the Bears (1-6) on Saturday. UMBC went on an 8-2 run in the second half to pull away.

Manhattan 9, Mount St. Mary’s 3: Griffin McGinley made five saves, but the host Mount (1-6, 0-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) fell to the Jaspers (4-2, 1-0) on Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s got goals from Jake Krieger (John Carroll), Kyle Cullen and William Vandegrift.

Colgate 17, Navy 8: The host Raiders (1-3, 1-1 Patriot League) took an 11-4 lead in the first half and cruised past the Mids (3-4, 0-2) on Saturday. Navy got two goals apiece from Jon Jarosz (Severn), Carter Ash and Max Hewitt. The loss was Navy’s fourth straight.

No. 5 Duke 17, No. 6 Loyola Maryland 9: The host Blue Devils (6-1) ran up a 14-2 advantage in the first half and beat the Greyhounds (4-2) on Friday. Davis Lindsey had a hat trick for Loyola. Duke was led by Garrett Leadmon, Andrew McAdorey and Brennan O’Neill each with three goals.

No. 1 Virginia 18, No. 10 Johns Hopkins 13: The visiting Cavaliers took a 10-5 advantage in the first half before trading goals with the Blue Jays in the second half on Tuesday. Xander Dickson and Patrick McIntosh scored six goals apiece for Virginia and Hopkins was led by Matt Collinson, Ian Krampf (St. Mary’s) and Garrett Degnon, each with three goals.

Delaware 17, UMBC 11: The host Blue Hens (4-2) went on a 7-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Retrievers on Tuesday. Mateo Brown (Mt. Hebron) had four goals and Allen Hockenberry (St. Mary’s) had two goals and an assist for UMBC.

Division II men

Frostburg State 17, Walsh (Ohio) 8: Jake Bowman scored five goals and Bubba Love (Westminster) had four goals to lead the host Bobcats (5-0) past the Cavaliers (1-4) on Saturday in the Morgan’s Message Game. Frostburg State closed out the first half on a 6-1 run.

Frostburg State 24, Malone 8: The host Bobcats jumped out to an early 12-3 lead and routed the Pioneers (4-2) on Wednesday. Frostburg State was led by Jake Bowman with a game-high five goals, Bubba Love (Westminster) had four goals and Cole Blanche had three goals.

Division III men

Salisbury 14, York (Pa.) 10: The host Sea Gulls (5-1) jumped out to a 5-1 lead over the Spartans (1-3) and never trailed on Saturday. Jack Dowd scored five goals and Cross Ferrara had three goals for Salisbury.

Hood 16, Delaware Valley 3: Alex Dudziak made seven saves and Calvin Morris had three saves and the host Blazers (5-0) routed the Aggies (2-2) on Saturday. Hood held Delaware Valley scoreless in the first half. Leading scorers for the Blazers were Rio Muldoon with four goals and Colby Gallagher and Robbie Wiley each with three goals.

Elizabethtown 13, St. Mary’s 12: The visiting Blue Jays (3-3) went on a 3-0 run in the fourth quarter in a come-from-behind win over the Seahawks (5-3) on Military Appreciation Day on Saturday. St. Mary’s will face Denison on Tuesday at Georgetown Prep.

Immaculata 9, Goucher 5: Justin Lugo made 10 saves, but the visiting Gophers (1-5) fell to the Mighty Macs (3-2) on Saturday. Goucher was led by Milan Temple (Concordia Prep) with three goals and Ben Smith (Archbishop Curley) with two goals.

Washington College 15, Randolph-Macon 7: The host Shoremen (4-1) opened with a 7-0 run and beat the Yellow Jackets (3-3) on Friday. Ewan Temple scored a game-high four goals and Luke Brennan had three goals for Washington College. Cole Corrigan (Loyola Blakefield) made 15 saves for the Shoremen.

Lynchburg 12, Stevenson 8: Shane Ford had a hat trick, but the visiting Mustangs (1-4) fell to the Hornets (4-1) on Friday. Lynchburg scored the first two goals and never trailed.

McDaniel 14, Chatham 7: The visiting Green Terror (5-1) extended their thee-goal first-half lead with a 4-0 run in the third quarter on Wednesday. The Cougars fell to 2-3. Eric Manfredonia had a hat trick for McDaniel.

Hood 16, King’s College 5: Owen McDermott and Rip Muldoon scored four goals each to lead the host Blazers over the Monarchs (0-4) on Wednesday. Alex Dudziak made eight saves and Calvin Morris made six saves for Hood.

St. Mary’s 29, Penn College 7: The host Seahawks (5-2, 1-0 United East) built a 16-3 advantage in the first half and rolled past the Wildcats (5-1, 0-1) on Wednesday. St. Mary’s was led by Aiden Doyle (Broadneck) and Walker Krizman with four goals each and Joshua Martel (North County) and Liam McNulty (Severna Park) each with three goals.

Neumann 6, Goucher 5: Jacob Morgan had a game-high four goals, but the visiting Gophers fell to the Knights (3-4) on Wednesday. Morgan scored two of his goals back-to-back during a 3-0 run by Goucher over the final 10 minutes.

McDaniel 9, Montclair State 4: Nick Wingo (Westminster) had a hat trick to lead the visiting Green Terror over the Red Hawks (2-2) on Sunday. McDaniel’s defense, led by Brighton Lorber (Loyola Blakefield) with 15 saves, held Montclair State scoreless in the first and fourth quarters.

Division I women

No. 10 Florida 14, No. 7 Loyola Maryland 11: The host Gators (4-2) surged in the fourth quarter, going on a 6-2 run to beat the Greyhounds (5-1) on Saturday. Meg Hillman had three goals for Loyola.

No. 8 James Madison 17, No. 23 Johns Hopkins 10: The host Dukes (7-1) broke a 10-10 tie with a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter on Saturday. Isabella Peterson (Hereford) had a game-high seven goals, including four straight in the first half, for James Madison. The Blue Jays (3-4) were led by Ava Angello, Abbey Hurlbrink (Bryn Mawr) and Jordan Carr all with two goals.

No. 11 Maryland 15, Villanova 6: The visiting Terps (5-3) went on a 6-0 run in the first half and beat the Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday. Maryland had three players score three goals: Libby May (Hereford), Kori Edmondson (McDonogh) and Shaylan Ahearn (Glenelg Country).

UMBC 11, Temple 10, OT: Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) scored the game-winner with 2:07 left in overtime to lift the visiting Retrievers (5-2) over the Owls (5-3) on Saturday. UMBC scored four straight to take a 10-9 lead with 12:58 left in the game. Temple’s Amelia Wright had the tying goal with 1:47 left in regulation.

Bucknell 11, Mount St. Mary’s 8: The host Mount (1-5) put together a 5-1 run in the fourth quarter, but the rally came up short on Saturday. The Bison improved to 4-2. Dani Donoghue and Abby Osmeyer (Towson) each scored three goals for Mount St. Mary’s.

No. 7 Loyola Maryland 15, Georgetown 10: The host Greyhounds outscored the Hoyas (3-4), 5-3, in the first and second quarters on Wednesday. Loyola was led by Jillian Wilson (Gerstell), Emily Wills and Georgia Latch each with three goals.

No. 11 Maryland 22, William & Mary 4: Emily Sterling (John Carroll) made seven saves and Julia Hammerschlag (McDonogh) had a save and the host Terps halted a two-game slide on Wednesday. The Tribe fell to 2-4. Maryland was led by Kori Edmondson (McDonogh) and Emma Muchnick each with four goals and Libby May (Hereford) and Hannah Leubecker each with three goals.

Navy 16, Mount St. Mary’s 8: Down 3-0, the host Mids (5-2) went on a 6-0 run to take control on Wednesday. Ava Yovino scored three of her game-high eight goals during that run for Navy. Julianna Sanchez (St. Mary’s) had three goals for the Mount.

No. 23 Johns Hopkins 20, Monmouth 6: Ava Angello scored a game-high six goals and Maeve Barker had three goals to lead the visiting Blue Jays past the Hawks (5-3) on Tuesday. Maggie Tydings and Morgan Giardina each made three saves for Hopkins.

No. 6 Denver 8, No. 11 Maryland 7: Kori Edmondson (McDonogh) had her first career hat trick, but the host Terps fell to the Pioneers (6-0) on Sunday. Then No. 5 Maryland lost its pervious game by the same score to then No. 12 James Madison on March 1.

Navy 20, No. 25 Richmond 9: Emily Messinese (Gerstell) scored a game-high five goals and Leelee Denton had four goals to lead the visiting Mids over the Spiders (4-1) on Sunday. Navy got hat tricks from: Lola Leone, Maggie DeFabio and Tori DiCarlo.

Division II women

East Stroudsburg 12, Frostburg State 8: The visiting Warriors (1-2) stretched their lead in the second half over the Bobcats (2-1) at Sparks on Thursday. Neila Haney scored three goals and Anna Kearney (Catonsville) had two goals for Frostburg State.

Division III women

McDaniel 16, Elizabethtown 7: Julia Corry scored a game-high seven goals to lead the visiting Green Terror (3-2) over the Blue Jays (3-3) on Saturday. McDaniel went on a 9-2 run in the second quarter to take control.

Washington College 15, Randolph-Macon 6: The host Shorewomen (4-2) opened with a 3-0 run and never trailed the Yellow Jackets (2-4) on Saturday. Mia Salvatierra (Fallston) had a game-high five goals and Ellie Morrall had a hat trick for Washington College.

Salisbury 10, Gettysburg 8: Riley Hartman (Towson) had a hat trick and Erin Scannell (John Carroll) and Leah Vilov each had two goals to lead the visiting Sea Gulls (5-1) over the Bullets (2-3) on Saturday. The win was the third straight.

Lancaster Bible 15, Notre Dame Maryland 13: Sarah Generoso (Catholic) and Jade Stewart (St. Maria Goretti) each scored five goals, but the visiting Gators (0-4) fell to the Chargers (2-2) on Saturday. Notre Dame hosts Goucher on Wednesday.

New Paltz 11, Hood 6: The visiting Hawks (3-1) built a 7-3 lead in the first half and beat the Blazers (2-4) on Saturday. Mackenzie Demaio had a hat trick for Hood.

Bridgewater (Va.) 18, Goucher 4: The visiting Eagles (4-2) took a 10-1 lead in the first half and rolled past the Gophers (1-6) on Saturday. Sydney Lewis (Carver) made five saves and Belle Christ had two saves for Goucher.

Goucher 19, Trinity (D.C.) 0: Katherine Luetgens and Bella McKinney each scored three goals and the host Gophers shut out the Tigers (0-1) on Wednesday. Goalies Sydney Lewis (1-2, Carver) got the win and Belle Christ had a save for Goucher.

Washington College 10, Rowan 7: The host Shorewomen broke a 6-6 tie with the Profs (2-2) by going on a 4-1 run in the fourth quarter on Wednesday. Ellie Morrall had three goals and Mia Salvatierra (Fallston) and Morgan Sutherland (Liberty) each scored twice for Washington College.

Mary Washington 11, Stevenson 6: The visiting Eagles (5-1) took an 8-3 lead in the first half and beat the Mustangs (0-5) on Wednesday. Kellyann Coccia (Harford Tech) scored twice for Stevenson.

Thiel 23, Notre Dame Maryland 15: Jade Stewart (Saint Maria Goretti) scored nine goals, but the host Gators fell to the Tomcats (2-2) on Wednesday. Alissandra Mason (Edmondson-Westside) made eight saves and Sarah Generoso (Catholic) had four goals.

Juniata 16, Hood 8: MacKenzi Wright scored four goals, but the host Blazers fell to the Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday. Grace Gibbs (Broadneck) had a game-high seven goals for Juniata.

Salisbury 14, Colby 12: The Sea Gulls withstood a 3-0 run in the fourth quarter by the the Mules (0-2) at Anne Arundel Community College on Sunday. Paige Saudek (Friends) had a game-high five goals for Colby. Salisbury was led by Erin Scannell (John Carroll), Mary Hanzsche and Riley Hatman (Towson) all with three goals apiece.