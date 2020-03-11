Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse edges Mount St. Mary’s in OT, 13-12, to halt four-game losing streak

Cole Williams (Loyola Blakefield) scored twice, including the tying goal, during a 5-0 run capped by Owen Murphy’s game-winner as host Johns Hopkins secured a 13-12 come-from-behind overtime victory over Mount St. Mary’s in men’s lacrosse Tuesday.
The Blue Jays (2-4) halted a four-game losing streak. It was the second straight overtime game for the Mountaineers (3-5), who beat Utah, 11-10, on Saturday.
The Mount led 12-8 after Matt Haggerty scored with 5:35 left in the game. Garrett Degnon started the 5-0 run for Hopkins with 4:14 left to play before Kyle Prouty scored with 4:03 remaining. Williams, who finished with a game-high four goals, scored back-to-back with 3:10 and 57 seconds left before Murphy scored the deciding goal with 1:44 left in overtime.
Brendan Doyle (Loyola Blakefield) had a hat trick for Mount St. Mary’s.
Hood 18, Centenary 3: Cody Upman (Manchester Valley) scored a game-high five goals to lead the Blazers (3-2) past the Cylcones (0-5) at the Spring Break Tournament at Virginia Beach. Hood will face Sage on Thursday in the second round.
State women
No. 5 Florida 17, Navy 9: Kassidy Bresnahan (South River), Shannon Kavanagh and Brianne Harris (Broadneck) each scored five goals to lead the host Gators (6-2) over the Mids (2-4).
Reagan Roelofs had a hat trick for Navy, which trailed 10-4 in the first half.
Towson 21, Ohio State 14: Abbe Mona (St. Mary’s) scored a game-high seven goals, Kaitlin Thornton had five and Nicole Liucci had four to lead the host Tigers (2-4) past the Buckeyes (5-4). Towson outscored Ohio State, 13-9, in the second half.
Goucher 11, Notre Dame Maryland 9: Trailing 9-7, the visiting Gophers (4-2) went on a 5-0 run to beat the Gators (1-2). Julia Gazzola scored twice during the run, including the game-winner with 4:53 left to play. Gazzola led all scorers with five goals.
Hood 12, Neumann 4: The visiting Blazers (3-4) outscored the Knights (0-4) 6-2 in each half to win. Sammy Brandt scored four goals and Laura Skorobatsch (Northeast) had a hat trick for Hood.
Nation men
No. 4 North Carolina 18, Bryant 16: Zac Tucci won 25 of 38 faceoffs and Chris Gray had four goals and four assists to lead the host Tar Heels (7-0) past the Bulldogs (3-4). Carolina trailed 9-7 in the first half. Marc O’Rourke had a game-high seven goals for Bryant.
No. 7 Penn State 22, Furman 7: TJ Malone scored five goals and Joe White had four goals to lead the visiting Nittany Lions (5-2) past the Paladins (1-6). Penn State took a 15-3 lead in the first half.
No. 8 Duke 15, Jacksonville 7: Garrett Leadmon scored four goals and has scored in five-straight games, including multi-goal efforts, as the host Blue Devils (6-2) beat the Dolphins (3-2). Duke went on a 4-1 run in the second quarter to pull away.