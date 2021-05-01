Hofstra halts Towson rally for 15-14 victory | WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Visiting Towson scored two goals with less than five minutes left in regulation and tied the game, but Kerry Washington scored the game-winner assisted by Alyssa Parrella with 40 seconds left to lift Hofstra (6-5, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 15-14 decision over the Tigers (8-7, 0-4) in women’s college lacrosse Saturday.
The game featured five ties. Towson trailed 14-12 late in the fourth quarter before Blair Pearre scored with 4:27 left to play and Nikki Sliwak had the tying goal for the Tigers with 3:11. Towson’s Pearre finished with a game-high six goals and Hofstra’s Parrella had five goals.
Originally, Towson was sets to host Delaware, but the game was canceled.
No. 7 Stony Brook 18, UMBC 7: Taryn Ohlmiller scored a game-high eight goals to lead the host Seawolves (12-2, 8-0 America East) over the Retrievers (6-5, 5-4) in the regular-season finale. Stony Brook broke a 2-2 tie with a 7-0 run in the first half. Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) had a hat trick for UMBC.
Salisbury 17, Christopher Newport 8: Lydia McNulty (Broadneck) scored seven goals and Erin Scannell (John Carroll) had five goals to lead the host Sea Gulls (15-0) over the Captains (11-7) in the Coast-to-Coast Conference Championship. After trading goals for a 1-1 score, Salisbury went on a 5-0 run and kept Christopher Newport at bay. Mary Claire Hisle (13-0) made nine saves for the Sea Gulls, who remain undefeated.
McDaniel 19, Ursinus 15: The host Green Terror (3-4, 3-3 Centennial Conference) broke a 7-7 tie with a 4-0 run and beat the Bears (0-6, 0-6). Kealey Allison scored a game-high eight goals, Emma Miller (Marriotts Ridge) had four goals and Emily Sheppard had a hat trick for McDaniel.
Washington College 13, Dickinson 10: The host Shorewomen (5-3, 4-2 Centennial Conference) opened with a 3-0 run and never trailed the Red Devils (2-4, 2-3). Sydney Wingate (Northeast) made 13 saves and Colleen Keefe (Notre Dame Prep) had five goals for Washington College.