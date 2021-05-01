Hofstra halts Towson rally for 15-14 victory | WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Salisbury 17, Christopher Newport 8: Lydia McNulty (Broadneck) scored seven goals and Erin Scannell (John Carroll) had five goals to lead the host Sea Gulls (15-0) over the Captains (11-7) in the Coast-to-Coast Conference Championship. After trading goals for a 1-1 score, Salisbury went on a 5-0 run and kept Christopher Newport at bay. Mary Claire Hisle (13-0) made nine saves for the Sea Gulls, who remain undefeated.