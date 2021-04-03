Livy Rosenzweig guides Loyola Maryland past Lehigh | WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE ROUNDUP

Lehigh held a 4-2 lead in the opening half, when a Holly Lloyd strike began a 5-0 run for Loyola. That stretch was capped by back-to-back goals from Emily Wills, who recorded her third hat trick of the season in the first half. After a Lehigh tally halted the run, Jillian Wilson (Gerstell), Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) and Rosenzweig rattled off three-straight goals to give Loyola its largest lead at 10-5. The margin was ultimately 10-6 heading into the intermission.