Livy Rosenzweig guides Loyola Maryland past Lehigh | WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE ROUNDUP

Livy Rosenzweig finished with a team-high six points and eight draw controls and Amber Bustard (Roland Park) made key saves off the bench to help No. 12 Loyola University Maryland pull out a 15-11 victory over visiting Lehigh on Saturday in women’s lacrosse.
The Greyhounds (7-2, 4-0 Patriot League, 4-0 South) saw a five-goal advantage shrink to one with under 12 minutes left in regulation, but scored four of the game’s final six goals to pick up their seventh-consecutive victory and clinch the top spot in the Patriot League South division standings. The Mountain Hawks (4-3 overall, 3-1 PL, 2-1 South) saw a four-game winning run come to an end.
Lehigh held a 4-2 lead in the opening half, when a Holly Lloyd strike began a 5-0 run for Loyola. That stretch was capped by back-to-back goals from Emily Wills, who recorded her third hat trick of the season in the first half. After a Lehigh tally halted the run, Jillian Wilson (Gerstell), Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) and Rosenzweig rattled off three-straight goals to give Loyola its largest lead at 10-5. The margin was ultimately 10-6 heading into the intermission.
The Mountain Hawks scored the first three goals of the second half, with Emma Eberhardt making it a 10-9 with 11:42 left on the clock. Rosenzweig responded less than a minute later, and back-to-back goals from Fiedler (6:21) and Caitlyn Gunn (6:06) 15 seconds apart gave Loyola some breathing room heading into the final minutes.
Salisbury 17, Christopher Newport 14: The host Sea Gulls (9-0, 4-0 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference) broke a 9-9 tie with an 8-5 run in the second half to beat the Captains (6-4, 1-2). Alexis Strobel (Bel Air) had four goals and four assists for Salisbury, which went on a 4-1 run over the final 15 minutes to win.
Washington College 18, Ursinus 3: The visiting Shorewomen (3-2, 2-1 Centennial Conference) went on a 10-1 run in the second half and beat the Bears (0-1, 0-1). The win was the second straight for Washington College. Colleen Keefe (Notre Dame Prep) scored a game-high seven goals and Olivia Miller (Southern) and Ashley Devlin each scored three goals for the Shorewomen.
UMBC 16, UMass-Lowell 11: The Retrievers (4-3, 3-2) picked up another America East win after opening the game on a three-goal run. Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) and Olivia Docal (Good Counsel) both scored four times and Dymin Gerow (Baltimore resident) and Courtney Renhan (Glenelg) both had hat tricks in the victory.
FDU-Florham 21, Hood 6: The visiting Devils (8-0, 4-0 Middle Atlantic Conference) opened with a 4-0 run and cruised past the Blazers (2-5, 1-3). MacKenzi Wright and Liz Connelly each scored twice for Hood,
Frostburg State 20, Charleston (W. Va.) 7: Cammie Schniedwind (Annapolis) had four goals and two assists to lead the visiting Bobcats (4-3, 3-1 Mountain East Conference) past the Golden Eagles (2-5, 1-3). Lindsay Kohlmann (Archbishop Spalding), Stephanie King (South River, Anna Kearney and Erin Bryce each scored three goals for Frostburg, which hosts Davis & Elkins Thursday at 5 p.m.
Johns Hopkins at No. 14 Michigan, ppd.: The game between the visiting Blue Jays (2-4, 2-4 Big Ten) and Wolverines (3-4, 3-4) was postponed because of a COVID-19 related issue within the Michigan program A makeup date has not been announced yet.
High Point at Towson, ppd.: The game between the Panthers (2-6) and host Tigers (6-2) was canceled due to a COVID-19 issue within the High Point’s program. Towson will host George Mason for the second time this season Sunday at 5 p.m.