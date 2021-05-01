UMBC clinches share of regular-season title in America East | MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

No. 4 Notre Dame 22, No. 8 Syracuse 8: Pat Kavanagh set a single-game scoring record with 10 points, on five goals and five assists, to lead the host Fighting Irish (7-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) over the Orange (6-5, 2-4). He also became the single-season assist leader at Notre Dame with 34, one more than brother Matt Kavanagh had in 2014.