UMBC clinches share of regular-season title in America East | MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Tommy Lingner made a career-high 18 saves and Brandon Galloway had four goals to lead No. 18 UMBC to a 14-6 victory over host New Jersey Institute of Technology in men’s college lacrosse Saturday.
The victory secured a share of the America East Conference regular-season title with Vermont (7-4, 7-2) and the Retrievers (8-2, 7-2) will host the league championship starting Thursday. The shared title is a first since 2009 and fifth in the program’s 17-year America East history.
Galloway and Trevor Patschorke (Severna Park) each scored in a 35-second span to give UMBC a 2-0 lead 3:52 into the game. The Retrievers built a 7-2 halftime lead.
The Highlanders fell to 1-10, 1-8.
UMBC will host Albany Thursday at 1 p.m. in the conference semifinals.
No. 12 Navy 14, Lafayette 10: The visiting Mids (6-2, 4-2 Patriot League) broke a 4-4 tie with a 6-1 run in the second quarter and defeated the Leopards (0-11, 0-8). Jon Jarosz (Severn) scored four goals for Navy. Originally, the Mids were set to host No. 7 Virginia, but the game was canceled.
Navy will travel to Loyola Maryland on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a Patriot League quarterfinal.
Salisbury 29, Southern Virginia 4: The host Sea Gulls (11-1, 4-0 Coast-to-Coast Conference) took a 20-2 lead in the first half and rolled past the Knights (6-9, 2-2). Cross Ferrara and Josh Melton each had four goals and three assists for Salisbury, which will host St. Mary’s in Wednesday’s conference semifinal.
Dickinson 10, Washington College 9, OT: Jake Evangelista scored the game-winner assisted by Lee Dunn with 1:28 left in overtime as the visiting Red Devils (3-3, 1-3 Centennial Conference) won a come-from-behind victory over the Shoremen (2-6, 1-4).
Dickinson’s Tucker Booth had the tying goal with 1:15 left in regulation. Washington College led 7-3 at the half.
Widener 16, Hood 10: The Pride (9-4) opened with a 3-0 run and never trailed the Blazers (4-5) in a MAC Commonwealth quarterfinal. Connor Heisman scored a game-high six goals for Widener and Will Sweeney had a hat trick for Hood.
Christopher Newport 21, St. Mary’s 13: The host Captains (10-4, 3-1 CCC) used a 7-0 run in the first half to pull away from the Seahawks (3-9, 1-3). Dylan Rice had a game-high six goals for Christopher Newport and Jude Brown (John Carroll) had four goals for St. Mary’s.
Ursinus 17, McDaniel 7: The host Green Terror (0-7, 0-7 Centennial Conference) suffered a winless season, falling to the Bears (5-2, 5-2) in the regular-season finale. Micah Brooks had a game-high four goals for McDaniel.
Frostburg State at Mercyhurst, cnd.: The game between the Bobcats (6-2) and host Lakers (10-1) was canceled. No makeup date has been announced.
No. 4 Notre Dame 22, No. 8 Syracuse 8: Pat Kavanagh set a single-game scoring record with 10 points, on five goals and five assists, to lead the host Fighting Irish (7-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) over the Orange (6-5, 2-4). He also became the single-season assist leader at Notre Dame with 34, one more than brother Matt Kavanagh had in 2014.
No. 16 Villanova 16, No. 5 Lehigh 8: Colin Crowley had four goals and an assist and Corey McManus had three goals as the host Wildcats (7-4) upset the Mountain Hawks (9-1). Villanova led 9-2 in the first half. The Wildcats face No. 6 Georgetown 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Big East Tournament in Providence, R.I.
Air Force 9, 15 Richmond 8: Brendan Crouse (Boys’ Latin) scored the game-winner on man-up situation assisted by Matthew O’Rourk to lift the Falcons (4-8, 3-3 Southern Conference) over the Spiders (6-5, 5-1). The game featured five ties. Richie Connell had a game-high five goals for Richmond.
Vermont 14, No. 19 Stony Brook 13: Liam Limoges scored a behind-the-back game-winner as time expired to lift the host Catamounts (7-4, 7-2 America East) over the Seawolves (8-5, 6-3). It was the third win over a ranked opponent by Vermont. The two teams will meet again in the conference tournament Thursday at 4 p.m.
Hartford at No. 17 Albany, cnd.: The game between the Hawks (2-5, 2-5) and host Great Danes (7-4, 5-3) was canceled. No makeup date has been announced.