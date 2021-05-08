Loyola stops Army, advances to Patriot men’s final; Towson women fall in OT | COLLEGE LACROSSE

No. 9 Lehigh 13, Colgate 9: The host Mountain Hawks (10-1) used a 5-2 run in the second half to hold the Raiders (3-7) at bay in a Patriot League semifinal. Christian Mule and John Sidorski each had a hat trick to lead Lehigh. The game featured four ties and Colgate matched Lehigh goal-for-goal, 5-5, in the second quarter. The Mountain Hawks advance to Sunday’s championship and host the winner of No. 16 Loyola Maryland and No. 11 Army West Point at noon.