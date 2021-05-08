Loyola stops Army, advances to Patriot men’s final; Towson women fall in OT | COLLEGE LACROSSE

No. 16 Loyola Maryland opened the fourth quarter with a three-goal run to break the sixth and final tie and hung on to beat No. 11 Army West Point, 11-10, in a Patriot League men’s college lacrosse semifinal at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Friday night.
Aidan Olmstead scored to give the Greyhounds (10-5) an 8-7 lead followed by goals by Evan James and Peter Swindell for a 10-7 lead. Riley Seay scored the eventual game-winner for an 11-8 lead with 6:04 left to play.
The Black Knights (7-4) scored twice in the closing 4:35, but got no closer. Loyola advances to Sunday’s championship against Lehigh.
Mount St. Mary’s 20, Wagner 6: The host Mount (4-9, 2-5 Northeast Conference) went on a 7-1 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Seahawks (1-9, 1-7) in the season finale for both squads. Dylan Furnback made 13 saves and the Mount was led by a trio of three-goal scorers: Luke Frankeny, Brendan Doyle (Loyola Blakefield) and Cormac Giblin.
State women
Drexel 15, Towson 14, OT: Courtney Dietzel completed the comeback with her only goal of the game with 5:40 left in overtime to lift the Dragons (13-1) over the Tigers (9-7) in a Colonial Athletic Association women’s college lacrosse semifinal at James Madison.
Towson led 14-11 with 11 minutes left to play before giving up three goals, the tying goal by Karson Harris on a free-position shot with 6:46 left to play to force overtime. Harris won the ensuing draw control and a quick foul set up the game-winning goal.
Drexel advances to face the winner of Hofstra and the host Dukes in Sunday’s championship. Blair Pearre (McDonogh) scored a game-high five goals for Towson and Corinne Bednarik, Harris and sisters Jamie and Lucy Schneidereith (Towson) each had a hat trick for the Dragons.
Nation men
No. 9 Lehigh 13, Colgate 9: The host Mountain Hawks (10-1) used a 5-2 run in the second half to hold the Raiders (3-7) at bay in a Patriot League semifinal. Christian Mule and John Sidorski each had a hat trick to lead Lehigh. The game featured four ties and Colgate matched Lehigh goal-for-goal, 5-5, in the second quarter. The Mountain Hawks advance to Sunday’s championship and host the winner of No. 16 Loyola Maryland and No. 11 Army West Point at noon.
No. 9 Syracuse 21, Robert Morris 14: Owen Hiltz scored seven goals, a single-game school record for freshmen to lead the host Orange (7-5) over the Colonials (7-6). The teams combined to score 24 goals in the first half, 14-10 Syracuse. Owen Seebold had five goals for the Orange.
High Point 11, No. 20 Richmond 8: The visiting Panthers (8-5) opened with a 4-0 run and never trailed beating the Spiders (7-6) to claim their second Southern Conference championship. Kevin Rogers scored a game-high four goals for High Point, The Panthers will make their second NCAA tournament appearance.