Mount St. Mary’s hires Mercyhurst’s Chris Ryan as men’s lacrosse coach

Nearly a month after parting ways with Tom Gravante, the program’s all-time winningest men’s lacrosse coach, Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday morning introduced Mercyhurst’s Chris Ryan as Gravante’s successor.

Ryan informed his players at Mercyhurst on Thursday of his decision to leave and met with his new players at Mount St. Mary’s on Friday via Zoom, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly because the agreement had not yet been announced.

Ryan had coached the Lakers since 2001, compiling a career record of 276-72 that included back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in 2012 and 2013 and zero sub-.500 marks. He led the school to three Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament crowns in the past four years of competition and its first NCAA Division II championship in 2011 courtesy of a 9-8 win against Adelphi at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and three runner-up finishes in 2007, 2013 and 2023.

Ryan played defense for two years at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York, before transferring to Randolph-Macon. He developed into a two-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference second-team defenseman there.

Ryan is also a member of the coaching staff of the Premier Lacrosse League’s Waterdogs, which captured the league championship last summer and is currently 4-1. Waterdogs coach Andrew Copelan, a former offensive coordinator at Maryland, applauded the hiring.

“I’m very happy for Chris and for Mount St. Mary’s,” Copelan said in a release produced by the university. “Chris is a wonderful person, a highly thoughtful coach, and a team builder. He has championship experience and an infectious personality that can galvanize both team and community. This is a perfect match.”

St. Bonaventure and Team Canada coach Randy Mearns also endorsed the move.

“Chris is a true professional and will certainly bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to the Mount St. Mary’s lacrosse program,” he said. “His dedication to the game and his student-athletes is unmatched and his 20 plus years of experience of developing and implementing a championship culture will serve the Mountaineer program well for years to come. I’m excited to see him get started!”

Ryan rejoins a familiar face in athletic director Brad Davis, who has occupied a similar role at Mercyhurst for five years. Davis is set to begin with the Mountaineers on Aug. 1.

Ryan replaces Gravante, who in 28 years at the helm amassed a 178-245 record. Except for the 2005 season when he underwent a bone marrow transplant to battle non-Hodgkins lymphoma and Nick DeFelice served as interim coach, Gravante had been the Mountaineers head coach since 1995.

Gravante led the program to Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championships in 2001, 2003 and 2010 and two regular-season titles in 1999 and 2023. The three MAAC Tournament crowns are tied for the most in league history with Canisius, Marist, Providence (which has since moved to the Big East) and Siena.

Gravante also guided the school to Northeast Conference regular-season titles in 2011 and 2019 and the league’s tournament championship in 2011. He was cited as the MAAC Coach of the Year in 1997, 1999, 2003 and 2010 and the NEC Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2019.

This past spring, Mount St. Mary’s bounced back from a 1-7 start in the nonconference portion of its schedule and won its first seven games in the MAAC to capture at least a share of the regular-season crown with one game remaining.

But a 13-12 loss to Siena on April 22 in the regular-season finale stopped the Mountaineers from earning sole possession of the championship and the No. 1 seed in the MAAC Tournament. Despite enjoying a bye to the tournament semifinals, their season ended in a 19-7 thumping by Marist on May 4. The team had defeated the Red Foxes, 12-9, on April 8.

Gravante’s son TJ, who finished his freshman year at Mount St. Mary’s ranked fifth in both goals (13) and assists (eight) in 16 games as a starting attackman and earned the MAAC Rookie of the Year award, entered the transfer portal after news of his father’s departure became public. He has since joined Delaware, which collected its second straight Colonial Athletic Association Tournament crown last spring and narrowly lost, 12-11, to top-seeded Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.