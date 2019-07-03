Former Loyola Maryland men's lacrosse star Chase Scanlan transferring to Syracuse

Former Loyola Maryland midfielder Chase Scanlan announced that he has agreed to transfer to the Syracuse men’s lacrosse program.

Scanlan, who entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal last month, had decommitted from the Orange in December 2015 to play for the Greyhounds. Scanlan, who started his high school career at Silver Creek (N.Y.) before attending IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., considered transferring to Johns Hopkins, Maryland, Cornell, Penn State and Virginia before settling on Syracuse.

Scanlan announced his decision Tuesday night when he added a single orange emoji to a tweet. According to Inside Lacrosse, he will receive Syracuse’s famed No. 22 jersey, which has been worn by Gary Gait and Charlie Lockwood, among others, and was last used by Jordan Evans, who graduated in 2017.

Scanlan recently finished his freshman season at Loyola with 43 goals – the most by all midfielders at the Division I level, the most by a first-year player at that position and a school and Patriot League record for a midfielder.

Scanlan, who was named the conference’s Rookie of the Year and a second-team All American, also added 15 assists for 58 points, which ranked third among the Greyhounds.

NBA: The Washington Wizards announced their roster that will compete in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The roster will feature the team’s 2019 first-round draft pick, Rui Hachimura, the first Japanese-born player ever selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, as well as 2019 second-round pick Admiral Schofield. Las Vegas native and 2018 first-round pick Troy Brown Jr. will also join the squad for his second Summer League stint. The team will be coached by Robert Pack. The Wizards will play in four preliminary round games from July 6-11. Following the first four games, Washington will either qualify for an eight-team playoff or play in one consolation-round game. The team’s first game will be July 6, when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The game can be seen on ESPN or streamed on Monumental Sports Network.

Arena Football League: Baltimore Brigade defensive back Josh Victorian was named Defensive Player of the Week after recording three tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a 36-yard touchdown in Baltimore’s 50-12 victory over the Columbus Destroyers.

