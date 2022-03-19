No. 20 Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse figures out imposing goalie in 13-9 win over Bucknell

For one of the few times this season, the storyline after a Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse game did not hover around who stood in the cage. Instead, it was centered on the opponent’s.

For one half of Saturday’s matchup against Bucknell, the No. 20 Greyhounds had problems solving 6-foot-6 goalkeeper Rich O’Halloran. But in the second half, the floodgates opened as Loyola outscored the visiting Bison 8-2 in the last 30 minutes to secure a 13-9 victory Saturday afternoon before an announced 1,048 at Ridley Athletic Complex.

Advertisement

Sophomore midfielder Seth Higgins totaled career highs in goals (three), assists (three) and points (six), and graduate student goalie Sam Shafer made a season-high 13 saves to propel the Greyhounds (3-4, 2-0 Patriot League) to their third consecutive win after a 0-4 start.

Navy men’s lacrosse upsets No. 18 Johns Hopkins, 11-10, for first win at Homewood Field since 1969 behind midfielder Max Hewitt https://t.co/LKbxpa9ejw — Sun Lacrosse Insider (@LacrosseInsider) March 19, 2022

Such a result did not seem promising in the first 30 minutes as Loyola was consistently turned back by O’Halloran, who finished with a game-high 14 saves. The freshman made five stops each in the first and second quarters and surrendered just five goals over that span.

Advertisement

Seven of those stops came against the Greyhounds’ top two goal producers in graduate student attackman Kevin Lindley (four saves) and junior midfielder Adam Poitras (three).

Higgins credited offensive coordinator Marc Van Arsdale with encouraging the offense to continue to test O’Halloran.

“He’s the biggest goalie we’ve played all year,” Higgins said. “But Coach is huge on just focusing on taking good shots. Don’t play too much into the scout, but just focus on putting it in a good spot and trusting ourselves to shoot with confidence, and the rest will take care of itself.”

After freshman attackman Connor Davis’ goal off a pass from sophomore midfielder Ethan Gyllenhaal gave Bucknell an 8-5 lead with 10:40 left in the third quarter, Loyola scored six unanswered goals over an 11:59 stretch spanning the final two periods. Higgins had a hand in four of those goals, scoring twice and assisting on two others.

Higgins acknowledged that the players drew some motivation for what he described as an “emotional” conversation in the locker room during halftime.

“We just came out with that confidence,” he said. “It’s everything for us. We harp on coming out each quarter starting well. So it was really important in that third quarter to answer. I think we just came out and executed. It wasn’t anything special. It was just do your jobs and keep it simple, and we play well when we fly around together.”

No. 1 Maryland men take on No. 2 Virginia, No. 1 Boston College women face No. 2 North Carolina in key college lacrosse clashes https://t.co/BLj8AL7uBx — Sun Lacrosse Insider (@LacrosseInsider) March 18, 2022

In addition to Higgins, graduate student attackman Aidan Olmstead compiled two goals and two assists, junior midfielder Evan James added two goals and one assist, and graduate student faceoff specialist Bailey Savio won 13 of 23 draws and scooped up nine groundballs. He raised his career total in ground balls to 405, eclipsing the Patriot League record of 401 set by Lehigh’s Conor Gaffney from 2017-21.

The offensive explosion coincided with another strong showing from graduate student goalie Sam Shafer. After absorbing two losses and getting benched in the first four games, Shafer has earned all three wins during the Greyhounds’ streak.

Advertisement

Shaffer, who denied seven shots and gave up only two goals in the second half, said his defense gave him a chance to establish himself after halftime.

“Defensively in the first half, we were kind of on our heels,” he said. “It was really just getting back to fundamentals and playing great team defense, not individual defense. They gave me the opportunity to see the shots that I would like to see.”

Coach Charley Toomey, a former Loyola goalkeeper himself, said Shaffer’s growth has rubbed off on his teammates.

“Confidence shows,” he said. “When Sam’s on his game and he’s catching the ball, it allows our team to run. And when we run, we feel like we’ve got poles and short sticks that give us that opportunity to score quick goals. The flipside of it is, when we’re on our heels, we’re asking him to make some saves that quite honestly we can’t ask any goaltender to make. So I’m pleased as punch with where the defense is right now.”

Senior attackman Tarry Alston paced the Bison (6-2, 0-2) with one goal and two assists. But the team committed a game-high 20 turnovers and failed to clear the ball eight times in 24 attempts, which drew the attention of coach Frank Fedorjaka.

“We just didn’t read our progressions well, and we have to get better at that,” he said. “They didn’t 10-man us. We had an answer for everything that anyone would do to us, and it’s a progression-type read, and we didn’t excel in that today.”

Advertisement

ARMY@NO. 20 LOYOLA MARYLAND

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+