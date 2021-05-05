Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse overcomes bitter anniversary, Bryant’s upset bid in 12-10 win in NEC semifinal

“They’re certainly a confidence booster, but I think we all know that none of those mean anything if we don’t meet our end result, which is to win on Saturday and go to the NCAA tournament,” she said. “But I think this is a much more confident, poised, resilient Mount team that I’ve coached. Reflecting back on that championship, we came out flat, we were scared, and that wasn’t the same team that I saw all season. So I know that we’re going to be thinking about that, and they’re going to remember it, and we certainly hope there’s going to be a different outcome this time.”