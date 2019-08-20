Baltimore-area coaches added to George Washington women’s lacrosse staff; Pat Spencer sparkles in basketball exhibition game in Europe

George Washington hired Monica Yeakel (Loyola Maryland) and Haley Hicklen (Towson High) as assistant coaches, rounding out head coach Jennifer Ulehla’s staff for 2020.
Yeakel, a Timonium resident, was the head coach at UMBC from 1997-2008 and spent the last 11 years as the owner and director of Diamonds Lacrosse Club.
Hicklen, a Towson native, begins her college coaching career at GW after a record-breaking playing career for the nationally ranked Florida Gators. Hicklen and the Gators compiled a 66-16 win-loss record during her four years in Gainesville.
Men’s college basketball: Graduate transfer Pat Spencer, who starred in lacrosse at Loyola Maryland for four seasons, scored 21 points and had 10 assists in his debut for Northwestern in a exhibition game against the Paris All-Stars in Europe on Tuesday.
Fishing: Pasadena resident Kristy Frashure reeled in Maryland state record common dolphinfish, also known as mahi mahi. Frashure was participating in the Poor Girls Fishing Tournament in Ocean City on Friday Aug. 16 when she caught the 74.5-pound fish.
Frashure and five other friends were fishing off Poor Man’s Canyon when the record fish struck the line. “It took nearly 20-30 minutes to reel in … it felt like an eternity,” Frashure said. She knew it was a big fish but didn’t know it was a record-breaker. “We were taking bets on how much it weighed.”
A Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologist identified the species as common dolphinfish — Coryphaena hippurus — and its official weight was certified by Bahia Marina.
Frashure’s catch has dethroned Jeff Wright’s three-week-old state Atlantic Division record for common dolphinfish, which was 72.8 pounds. The previous record had been held since 1985.
College football: Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry is one of seven American Athletic Conference quarterbacks named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. The award is presented annually in Baltimore to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation.
Perry is a three-year letterwinner and has started 25 games in his career, including all 13 games in 2018. He has made 17 career starts at slot back and eight at quarterback.
Minor League Baseball: As part of Celebrate Maryland Night on Saturday, the Bowie Baysox will change their name to the “Maryland Crab Cakes” when they take on the Altoona Curve, Double-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 6:35 p.m.
The team will take the field in specially-designed jerseys bearing their one-night only name honoring the local seafood delicacy. The game worn jerseys will be auctioned during an in-game auction.