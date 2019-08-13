Bayhawks hire Chris Burdick as new defensive coordinator

Chris Burdick was hired as the Chesapeake Bayhawks’ assistant coach and defensive coordinator. The Cortland, New York, native also was recently named head lacrosse coach at Webber International University.
Burdick recently served as a volunteer assistant coach with the Bayhawks and has been helping the team throughout the 2019 Major League Lacrosse season.
Burdick’s promotion to defensive coordinator comes as Bob Shillinglaw (Severna Park) steps down from his duties as an assistant coach. Shillinglaw, who coached the defense in 2018 and throughout the season in 2019, leaves the team in order to spend time with his family.
Shillinglaw, prior to coaching Chesapeake, spent 39 seasons as a head coach at Delaware.
College football: Towson senior Tom Flacco was among four quarterbacks from the Colonial Athletic Association among 40 players honored on the preseason watch list for the 2019 College Football Performance Awards FCS National Performer of the Year trophy. Also making the list from the CAA were Elon junior Davis Cheek, James Madison senior Ben DiNucci and Maine junior Chris Ferguson.
Flacco received CAA Offensive Player of the Year and All-America honors in 2018 after completing 269 of 439 passes for 3,251 yards and a school-record tying 28 touchdowns. He also rushed for a team-best 742 yards and four scores to rank third in FCS in total offense (332.8 ypg).
Men’s college soccer: UMBC has been selected to place in a tie for third position in the America East Conference preseason men’s soccer poll.
The 2018 America East finalists received 34 votes along with UMass Lowell. The coaches tabbed defending champion New Hampshire as the pre-season favorite with 47 points and five of eight first-place selections. Last year’s regular season champions, the Stony Brook Seawolves, earned 40 points and the remaining three first-place votes to land in second position.