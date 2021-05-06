Players eager to showcase skills, take part in unique format in new women’s lacrosse league this summer

“One of the insights is that younger fans are following players more than they’re following teams,” he said. “What we know is that so many of these players that are coming to our league have built incredible followings from their college days and are very involved in the lacrosse community. We really believe the fans will tune in to watch them and how they compete as opposed to coming up and creating teams and brands out of thin air. Our belief is to lead into the players themselves. It also makes it really exciting for fans because the leader board is constantly moving up and down.”