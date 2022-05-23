‘Overlooked’ High Point girls lacrosse’s Abby Hormes undeterred by doubts about her NCAA single-season record for goals

Abby Hormes did not make the varsity girls lacrosse team at John Carroll until her sophomore year, and even then, she saw little playing time. As a member of TLC Lacrosse, the Fallston resident played on the White squad, not the more heralded Red team.

So Hormes was hardly surprised when she was lightly recruited, having her pick between UMBC and High Point before choosing the latter in the summer of 2015.

“I think I was just used to being overlooked,” she said Wednesday on her 23rd birthday. “That definitely was the same feeling I had throughout the recruiting process. So I guess you could say that this year and for most of my career at High Point, I wanted to prove to people what they were missing.”

Mission accomplished. Hormes (pronounced Hormz) wrapped up her career with the Panthers in style by setting the NCAA single-season record for goals with her 102nd and 103rd tallies in a 16-13 loss to Mercer in a Big South Tournament final on May 8.

Hormes, a graduate student attacker, reached the mark in 19 games, overtaking Boston College graduate student attacker Charlotte North, who had scored 102 goals in 21 games while leading the Eagles to the 2021 national championship.

Yet Hormes still feels undervalued. She has read the comments on social media claiming her achievement can’t be compared to North’s because High Point plays a weaker schedule and in a weaker conference than North does for Boston College of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The numbers paint a different picture. Hormes scored 15 goals in five games against North Carolina, 14 in five meetings with James Madison, 11 in three games against Duke, and eight goals in two meetings with Florida — four schools that are usually in the conversation for an NCAA title.

Hormes, however, admitted she is not immune to the criticism.

“I honestly feel like there’s nothing I could ever do at High Point that would be enough,” she said. “Unless I went to a different school and had a different name on my jersey, I don’t think I would get the same amount of recognition as Charlotte North or someone else from an ACC school.”

Abby Hormes, a High Point graduate student attacker, overtook Charlotte North’s NCAA single-season record for goals with her 102nd and 103rd tallies on May 8. But many on social media have denigrated her achievement. (Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography/Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography)

Hormes has her supporters. ESPN analyst Sheehan Stanwick Burch questioned the wave of sentiment diluting Hormes’ feat.

“It is hard to score 103 goals no matter what school that you’re a part of, and she’s going to have that record for a very long time,” said Stanwick Burch, who continues to hold the career goals (232) and points (330) marks at Georgetown. “So she should be celebrated for reaching that milestone, and it’s a remarkable accomplishment. Both her and Charlotte North have been able to do something that no one’s been able to do in recent years, and it’s pretty special.”

Hormes seemed destined to play lacrosse. Her mother, the former Gina Profili, was an All-America honorable mention defender at Towson in 1990 and played for the U.S. national team in 1989 and 1991. Her father, Tim Hormes, amassed 195 goals and 61 assists from 1987 to 1990 at Washington College and played professional indoor lacrosse for the Pittsburgh Bulls and the Baltimore Thunder of the National Lacrosse League.

“There has to be some sort of genetics in there, but at the same time, she did work really hard,” Tim Hormes said. “She put in the practice, she put in the summer months of being on vacation and going outside and getting the running in, taking her stick to wherever there was a goal and shooting on her own. She was that kind of athlete that she knew what she had to do to play at a high level, and she did it.”

Putting the ball in the net was a natural fit for Hormes since she joined High Point for the 2018 season. She started every game for the Panthers and scored six goals in a 16-12 upset of then-No. 19 Duke on April 9 en route to racking up 59 goals — the second-highest total in program history — and being named the Big South Freshman of the Year.

Putting the ball in the net was a natural fit for Abby Hormes since she joined High Point for the 2018 season. (Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography/Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography)

As a sophomore in 2019, Hormes set the school record for goals in a season (66), added another mark for points (103), and tied a third record for draw controls (79) while earning the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year honor. As a senior in 2021, she was the league’s Offensive Player of the Year again after rewriting the record for goals (76), tying her mark for draw controls and collecting career records for goals (209) and points (281).

This past spring, Hormes scored four goals in an 11-6 setback to then-No. 18 James Madison on Feb. 26 and five goals in a 23-9 loss to No. 1 North Carolina on March 23. She extended her career program records to 312 goals and 405 points while collecting her third Big South Offensive Player of the Year award and is only the eighth player in NCAA Division I history to accumulate 400 career points.

“I think I did better and better each year since freshman year,” she said, crediting a pair of fellow attackers in graduate student Nicole Pugh (38 assists) and senior Mena Loescher (30) for aiding her record-setting campaign. “I just wanted to go to a program where I could see the field and actually produce and help the team grow, and I think I did that. … But I would say that I didn’t really anticipate breaking the record this year. I didn’t know it was in the cards for me.”

As Hormes neared North’s record, the grumbling began to grow. But rather than be discouraged by the objections, Hormes was fueled by them, Panthers coach Lyndsey Boswell said.

“I think it just put a chip on her shoulder,” she said.

Abby Hormes was never a candidate this spring for the Tewaaraton Award, the sport’s version of the Heisman Trophy, despite being named to the award’s watch list in 2020 and 2021. (Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography/Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography)

Hormes was never a candidate this spring for the Tewaaraton Award, the sport’s version of the Heisman Trophy, despite being named to the award’s watch list in 2020 and 2021.

Hormes acknowledged that she is still a bit peeved by the doubts aimed at the legitimacy of her achievement. But she countered that she can move on.

“At this point, I’m used to it,” she said. “So I kind of just put it aside because I know what kind of player I am. If other people don’t, then I’ve learned to deal with that at this point. All I can do is keep trying to prove myself more and more.”

Boswell said Hormes has nothing to be ashamed of. She wondered how many high-profile programs would have pursued her if she had entered the transfer portal instead of using her fifth year of eligibility at High Point.

“In my opinion, she can run with the best of them,” Boswell said. “She can compete against the best of them, and it is what it is. I’m grateful that she chose to stay here for five years, and at the end of the day, she was always here for her team and her team’s performance and accolades. The personal recognition is not at the top of her list anyway. It’s nice to see, but it’s not at the top of her list.”

Hormes graduated in May 2021 with a bachelor’s in exercise science while minoring in entrepreneurship and earlier this month with a master’s in business administration. She has applied to join the Athletes Unlimited’s professional league or will return home and assist her mother with her personal training business or branch out on her own.

Hormes said she believes someone will overtake for the NCAA record. Until then, however, she is satisfied that it belongs to her.

“It’s special,” she said. “I don’t think it matters for me how long I have the record. What matters is that I did it. That’s all that I really care about.”