Former Maryland goalie Megan Taylor is 1st lacrosse player named as finalist for AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Megan Taylor, a former goalkeeper for the Maryland women’s lacrosse program and a current volunteer assistant coach at Navy, was named Monday afternoon one of 10 finalists for the American Athletic Union James E. Sullivan Award that honors the nation’s top amateur athlete.
The Glenelg resident and graduate is the first lacrosse player to be selected a finalist for the award, which has boasted winners such as Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning (1997), Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps (2003) and Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson (2008).
“It is truly humbling to be selected alongside America’s best college athletes for this prestigious honor,” Taylor said in a statement distributed by Maryland. “Of course this wouldn’t be possible without all the incredible support I’ve gotten from the most amazing family, teammates and coaches in the world. This is the perfect way to cap off the best four years of my life!”
Last year, Taylor became the first goalie to win the Tewaaraton Award -- college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy -- after leading the Terps to the NCAA championship and earning the postseason’s Most Outstanding Player tribute.
She graduated with two NCAA titles, seven Big Ten championships and and 84-4 record as a starting goalkeeper.