Advertisement Advertisement College Lacrosse College Sports Sports UMD Men's Lacrosse beats University of Michigan in home opener, 20-9 | PHOTOS By Ulysses Muñoz Feb 20, 2021 at 6:41 PM The University of Maryland Terrapins hosted the Michigan Men's Lacrosse team in their College Park on Saturday, February 20, 2021, beating them 20-9 in the season opener. (Ulysses Muñoz) Next Gallery PHOTOS LACROSSE: Johns Hopkins at Loyola Advertisement College Lacrosse College Lacrosse 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse national championship Browse photos of the 2019 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse national championship between Virginia and Yale. May 27, 2019 NCAA lacrosse champions through the years Women's lacrosse championship: Maryland vs. Boston College Penn State vs. Loyola Maryland in NCAA quarterfinals Maryland in the 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament Maryland in the 2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament Loyola women's lacrosse beats Navy, 21-9, to win Patriot League title Senior duo helps No. 2 Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse overwhelm No. 15 Lehigh, 15-9 Advertisement