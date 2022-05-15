Vermont's Tim Manning (30) walks past celebrating Terps teammates after Maryland scored its 19th goal. The final score of 21-5 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament was a decisive victory for top-ranked Maryland. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland vs. Vermont in men's lacrosse | PHOTOS

Maryland beat Vermont, 21-5, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on May 15, 2022.

Maryland's Keegan Khan (19) is congratulated by Logan Wisnauskas (2), who fed Khan the ball to score the 10th goal. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Keegan Khan (19) scores the Terps' 10th goal, nailing a shot in the left corner of the net past Vermont defender Jackson Canfield (27) and goal keeper Ryan Cornell. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

From left, Maryland’s Keegan Khan (19), Owen Murphy (55), Logan Wisnauskas (1) and Bubba Fairman (2) celebrate after taking a 9-1 lead against Vermont. (Amy Davis/BaltimoreS/Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Keegan Khan (19) fires a shot over Vermont defender Tim Manning (30) that gets past goal keeper Ryan Cornell (14), bringing the Terp's lead to 8-1. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Jonathan Donville (3) watches the ball get past Vermont goal keeper Ryan Cornell (14), bringing the score to 6-1 in the first quarter. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Vermont's Paul Governale (9) tries to stop Maryland's Kyle Long (23) as he moves the ball toward the goal. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland goal keeper Logan McNaney (30) makes a save in the first quarter as teammate Jake Higgins (57) tries to block Vermont's Brook Haley (11). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland’s Keegan Khan, left, prepares to fire a shot in front of Vermont defender Tim Manning (30) that gets by goalkeeper Ryan Cornell, right, in the first half. The top-ranked Terps cruised to a 21-5 win on Sunday in College Park to advance to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

University of Maryland lacrosse head coach John Tillman huddles with the team during a match against Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

With Maryland's Owen Prybylski (56) moving in, Vermont's Thomas McConvey (44) manages to pass the ball after losing his balance. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Vermont's Tim Norton (29) falls while chasing the ball behind Maryland's Luke Wierman (52) after a face-off. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Vermont's Liam Limoges (46), carrying the ball, tries to maneuver past Maryland's Matt Rahill (7). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland vs. Vermont men's lacrosse in NCAA Tournament

Vermont’s Jackson Canfield, right, pressures Maryland’s Logan Wisnauskas near the net. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

