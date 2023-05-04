Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse | PHOTOS

Maryland Terrapins midfielder Dante Trader (5) checks Johns Hopkins Blue Jays attackman Russell Melendez as he shoots to score on goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins midfielder Garrett Gibbons (left), long stick midfielder Will Schaller and goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) deflect a shot by Johns Hopkins Blue Jays midfielder Ryan Evans (49) during the first quarter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementJohns Hopkins Blue Jays goalkeeper Tim Marcille blocks a Maryland Terrapins shot during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementJohns Hopkins Blue Jays fans cheer a goal against the Maryland Terrapins. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementA shot by Johns Hopkins Blue Jays attackman Russell Melendez hits the net behind Maryland Terrapins goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) during the first quarter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementJohns Hopkins Blue Jays head coach Peter Milliman, left, shakes hands with Maryland Terrapins head coach John Tillman during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementJohns Hopkins Blue Jays and Maryland Terrapins teams shake hands before the start of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Terrapins defender AJ Larkin (26) runs with the state flag for the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)