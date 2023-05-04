Maryland Terrapins midfielder Dante Trader (5) checks Johns Hopkins Blue Jays attackman Russell Melendez as he shoots to score on goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field.

Maryland Terrapins midfielder Dante Trader (5) checks Johns Hopkins Blue Jays attackman Russell Melendez as he shoots to score on goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse | PHOTOS

Advertisement

University of Maryland plays Johns Hopkins in men's lacrosse in the Big Ten semifinal.

Maryland Terrapins midfielder Dante Trader (5) checks Johns Hopkins Blue Jays attackman Russell Melendez as he shoots to score on goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field.

Maryland Terrapins midfielder Dante Trader (5) checks Johns Hopkins Blue Jays attackman Russell Melendez as he shoots to score on goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland Terrapins midfielder Garrett Gibbons (left), long stick midfielder Will Schaller and goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) deflect a shot by Johns Hopkins Blue Jays midfielder Ryan Evans (49) during the first quarter.

Maryland Terrapins midfielder Garrett Gibbons (left), long stick midfielder Will Schaller and goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) deflect a shot by Johns Hopkins Blue Jays midfielder Ryan Evans (49) during the first quarter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Johns Hopkins Blue Jays goalkeeper Tim Marcille blocks a Maryland Terrapins shot during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal game.

Johns Hopkins Blue Jays goalkeeper Tim Marcille blocks a Maryland Terrapins shot during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Johns Hopkins Blue Jays fans cheer a goal against the Maryland Terrapins.

Johns Hopkins Blue Jays fans cheer a goal against the Maryland Terrapins. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
A shot by Johns Hopkins Blue Jays attackman Russell Melendez hits the net behind Maryland Terrapins goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) during the first quarter.

A shot by Johns Hopkins Blue Jays attackman Russell Melendez hits the net behind Maryland Terrapins goalkeeper Brian Ruppel (19) during the first quarter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Johns Hopkins Blue Jays head coach Peter Milliman, left, shakes hands with Maryland Terrapins head coach John Tillman during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field.

Johns Hopkins Blue Jays head coach Peter Milliman, left, shakes hands with Maryland Terrapins head coach John Tillman during the first quarter of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Johns Hopkins Blue Jays and Maryland Terrapins teams shake hands before the start of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal game.

Johns Hopkins Blue Jays and Maryland Terrapins teams shake hands before the start of the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland Terrapins defender AJ Larkin (26) runs with the state flag for the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field.

Maryland Terrapins defender AJ Larkin (26) runs with the state flag for the 2023 Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement