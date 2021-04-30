xml:space="preserve">
Loyola vs. Georgetown in men's lacrosse |PHOTOS

Bailey Savio, Loyola, takes a shot and scores in the 3rd quarter to put the Greyhounds ahead of Georgetown 8-7.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)

Apr 29, 2021
Bailey Savio, Loyola, takes a shot and scores in the 3rd quarter to put the Greyhounds ahead of Georgetown 8-7. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
From left, Riley Seay and Alex Bean, Loyola, celebrate Seay's goal in the first half against Georgetown in a men's college lacrosse game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on April 29, 2021.
From left, Seth Higgins, Loyola, is marked by a Georgetown defender in the first half of a men's college lacrosse game at the Ridley Athletic Complex.
