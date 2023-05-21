Johns Hopkins University vs. Notre Dame in men's lacrosse | PHOTOS

Notre Dame players celebrate as Hopkins' Johnathan Psehko (#51) goes back to his teammates after 12-9 defeat in NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinals at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementJohns Hopkins goalie Tim Marcille, second left, reacts after Notre Dame scored in the third quarter. Notre Dame defeated Johns Hopkins 12-9 in NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinals at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNotre Dame's Jack Simmons winds up to shoot and score against Hopkins in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNotre Dame's Jack Simmons, right, celebrates after scoring against Hopkins goalie Tim Marcille, left, in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNotre Dame's Jack Simmons, left, shoots past Hopkins'Patrick Deans to score on goalie Tim Marcille, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementJohns Hopkins' Nick Kaufman, right, celebrates with Garrett Degnon after his first quarter goal against Notre Dame. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNotre Dame's Chris Kavanagh, right, shoots against Hopkins goalie Tim Marcille, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementJohns Hopkins' Matt Narewski, left, battles against Notre Dame's Will Lynch, right, in the first quarter of NCAA mens lacrosse tournament at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)