The college lacrosse season is about a month old and some upsets highlight the play early in the season.

There are also some other surprises (Towson at 4-0, Georgetown winless) and players young and old making a difference.

Here are my first impressions of the 2016 season in alphabetical order:

Quint Kessenich covers college sports for ESPN and writes weekly for The Baltimore Sun during lacrosse season. Follow Quint on Twitter at @QKessenich