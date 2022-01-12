Xavier Arline joins Navy lacrosse team; quarterback will continue to play football for Midshipmen

There was an addition made to the Navy men’s lacrosse roster this week.
Xavier Arline, once the No. 5 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 turned quarterback for the Midshipmen’s football team, will be an attackman and wear No. 24 for the 2022 spring season.
Arline came to the Naval Academy for the opportunity to play both sports he loves and now that plan is coming to fruition.
“It’s something that has been on my mind for a while and it just felt like the time was right,” Arline told The Capital Wednesday morning. “I’m thankful both coaches have been supportive. I’m also grateful to my father and family for helping with the process. I’m in a great place going forward.”
Arline is not choosing lacrosse over football; he is merely deciding to pursue both sports. It has not been determined how much he will participate in spring football practice, but he plans to remain fully engaged with the program.
“I understand that being present for the spring is important. I plan to be part of the [football] team as much as I can,” said Arline, who started three games as a plebe but was the backup in 2021 to Tai Lavatai most the season.
Arline met with Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo Tuesday and the two came to an agreement. They then walked together down to the lacrosse offices located one floor below on Ricketts Hall.
“Kenny walked into my office with Xavier yesterday and said: ‘You have my blessing.’ This is Xavier’s decision and we’re obviously very pleased that Coach Niumatalolo is receptive to the idea,” Navy lacrosse coach Joe Amplo said.
Arline was rated the No. 5 overall recruit in the of 2020 by Inside Lacrosse. The dynamic attackman had scholarship offers from every major program and initially committed to North Carolina.
Arline starred in the stick sport at Shoreham-Wading River High on Long Island, leading the team to an 18-3 record and New York state championship in 2019. He was both an Inside Lacrosse and Under Armour All-American.
Arline de-committed from North Carolina after Mack Brown took over as football coach and did not endorse his attempt to be a two-sport athlete in Chapel Hill. Arline reopened his recruitment and ultimately chose Navy because it offered the best opportunity to play football and lacrosse.
Arline developed more quickly on the gridiron than expected and saw the field in five games. He became just the fifth freshman in program history to start the Army-Navy game and rushed for a career-high 109 yards.
Arline chose not to play lacrosse last spring while focusing on football and battled Lavatai for the top spot on the depth chart during spring camp. That competition continued into August training camp with Lavatai ultimately emerging as the starter.
Lavatai got hurt early in the second half of the season opener against Marshall and Arline finished the game. Arline then started against Air Force and Houston, playing well in the latter contest as Navy nearly pulled off an upset.
Lavatai returned to the lineup and started the final nine games of the season. Arline’s most extensive action came against Notre Dame as he played the entire second half after Lavatai went down with an injury.
Arline was set to play a prominent role against archrival Army but sustained a hamstring injury while rushing for 10 yards on the third play of the game. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound sophomore is still recovering from that injury and will be limited for lacrosse practice for the next few weeks.
“I want to make sure I heal properly and this doesn’t become a lingering thing, so I’m going to be careful,” Arline said.
Amplo has been in contact with Arline throughout the athlete’s time at the academy and they have talked generally about his lacrosse future. Amplo said those discussions became more “deliberate” toward the end of the fall semester after Arline concluded the 2021 football season as the backup quarterback.
“Our staff has always been there to support Xavier. As far as playing two sports, I told Xavier all along that was something he needed to manage on his own,” Amplo said. “I thought Xavier handled this like a professional. He waited until after the season to explore playing lacrosse so there was no interruption of his focus on football.”
Arline has not strapped on a lacrosse helmet since his last game for Shoreham-Wading River as a senior in 2020. One month after graduating high school, he was at the Naval Academy for plebe summer.
Amplo has spotted Arline shooting on the lacrosse goal or playing catch with friends at the academy. The third-year Navy coach knows it will take the attackman time to sharpen the skills and reacclimate to the game.
“It’s still going to be a process. Xavier has to learn the college game and fit himself into this team,” Amplo said. “I think the biggest challenge Xavier faces is not trying to impress too much. He has to gradually find a way to make an impact on this team.”
Amplo, a Long Island native himself, scouted Arline at Shoreham-Wading River and with the Team 91 club program. He saw a prospect who primarily operated behind the goal and was a dangerous dodger.
“Xavier is very dynamic and can break down defenses. He’s a very good passer and can certainly create his own shot,” Amplo said. “At the high school and club level, there was no one way to stop him. He’s an extremely quick, fast, athletic and versatile attackman.”
Arline knows his stick skills need polish and he must also recapture the basic movements of playing attack in lacrosse, which are vastly different from playing quarterback in a triple-option offense. However, he is confident of becoming an impact player for the Midshipmen this season.
“I’ve been out of the game for two and a half years, so I have a lot of work to do,” he said. “I understand that I’ve never played at the college level and it’s a major step up. That said, I know what I’m capable of doing and I’m looking forward to proving people wrong that don’t think I can do it.”