Jack Fracyon anchors Penn State men’s lacrosse defense loaded with Anne Arundel County talent

Teewaraton Award finalist Brennan O’Neill leads a Duke offense that is one of the most dangerous in Division I men’s lacrosse.

Fellow attackman Dyson Williams is another prolific scorer for the high-powered Blue Devils, who rank fifth nationally in scoring offense with an average of 15 goals.

Tasked with containing this explosive unit in Saturday’s NCAA Tournament semifinals is a Penn State defense that is loaded with Anne Arundel County talent. Sophomore goalie Jack Fracyon, freshman close defenseman Alex Ross, senior long-stick midfielder Sam Sweeney and junior short-stick defensive midfielder Brent McVicker have all been key contributors for the Nittany Lions.

“Duke has a very talented offensive group. Over the course of the season, we’ve gone against some really good offenses and held our own,” Penn State defensive coordinator Joe Bucci said. “We feel pretty good about the guys we have on that side of the ball.”

Fracyon has anchored a Penn State defense that ranks 15th nationally in goals allowed at 10.67 per game. The Annapolis native ranks fourth nationally with a .572 save percentage having recorded 210 saves and allowed 157 goals.

A Bullis Prep product, Fracyon was named a second team All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association this week. That was just the latest honor for the youngster, who also earned second-team honors from Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Fracyon made 16 saves, including a clutch one in the final minute, as fifth-seeded Penn State squeaked past Princeton, 13-12, in the first round. He stopped 11 shots last Sunday to help Penn State beat Army, 10-9, in the quarterfinals.

“Jack has been a huge component of this playoff run. You need to get good goaltending at this time of the year and he’s provided that,” Bucci said. “Jack has made all the saves we expect him to make and many others that lead you to wonder: How did he do that? He’s gone above and beyond at times and made some spectacular saves.”

Bucci, in his first season with the Nittany Lions after spending six at UMBC, has been impressed by the maturity displayed by Fracycon. The first team All-Big Ten Conference selection has played like a poised veteran in his first season as the starter.

“Jack is very steady and calm in the cage. That’s just kind of his personality,” Bucci said. “Sometimes, Jack makes it look easy in there and he has to remind me that, in fact, it was a tough save.”

Fracyon grew up in Sherwood Forest and played recreation ball in the Annapolis Youth Lacrosse Association. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary and probably would have stayed through high school if not for the influence of an Anne Arundel County legend.

Ryan Wade, who starred at Severn School and was a three-time All-American at North Carolina, first encountered Fracyon while playing against him in a Sherwood Forest annual tradition known as the “Married-Singles” lacrosse game.

Fracyon was only in the eighth grade at the time and stopped some wicked crank shots fired by the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame member. Wade recommended Fracyon to leader of the DC Express club program and that changed the trajectory of his career.

“I started playing for DC Express and a bunch of my teammates went to Bullis, so that’s how I wound up there,” said Fracyon, who played for former Severna Park and Navy standout Jeff Bellistri at the private school in Potomac.

Fracyon played in seven games with two starts last season when Penn State struggled to a 3-10 record. He engaged in a preseason battle with returning starter Aleric Fyock (St. Mary’s High) and won the job.

“You have to play pretty well to beat out an incumbent starter. Jack showed in preseason that he was ready to compete at a high level and would not be fazed by much,” Bucci said. “I think Jack has grown an awful lot this season and has developed a ton of self confidence, which radiates to everyone around him.”

Despite being beaten out as a graduate student, Fyock has been a tremendous mentor and supporter of Fracyon. They are so close that Fracyon delivered the Senior Day speech for Fyock.

“Al has been a great friend and helped me out a lot mentally. He’s been around for five years and has seen and done it all,” Fracyon said. “I think I’ve learned how to handle mistakes much better. I’ve found a way to learn from my mistakes and not get down when I don’t play well.”

Now Fracyon is set to play on college lacrosse’s greatest stage as the Final Four is played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

“I’m sure it’s not going to fully set in until we get to Philly, and probably not until I step into the goal on Saturday,” Fracyon said. “You can’t build it up too much as a Final Four game because that’s when you get into your own head. We have to approach it like any other game. We’ve been playing this game since we were little kids and we know what to do.”

Senior long-stick midfielder Sam Sweeney, an Edgewater native, is one of the veteran leaders of the Penn State defense. (Courtesy of Penn State Athletics)

Supporting cast

Sweeney is one of the veteran leaders of the Penn State defense, having played in 47 career games. This season, the Edgewater native leads all field players with 43 ground balls with many coming while he works the wing of faceoffs.

Last Sunday, after starter Jack Posey went down with an injury, Sweeney made a seamless switch to close defense. He did the same thing in the season opener after Kevin Parnham suffered an injury.

“Sam has been sort of a Swiss Army knife for me,” Bucci said. “We were pretty young on close defense and lost a starter in the first game of the season, so we put Sam at close defense to have an elder statesman who could provide some maturity down there.”

Bucci noted that Sweeney is a key figure in the transition game and makes good decisions when running from defense to offense, evidenced by the fact he has scored a goal and dished off an assist.

“Sam has a great stick and is very strong off the ground. Just the way he anticipates things and his savviness is impressive. He’s a very smart defender and communicates really well. He does a good job of covering up for others on that end.”

Sweeney came through the Annapolis Hawks club program and prepped at Gonzaga, where he was a two-time All-Washington Capital Athletic Conference selection.

Ross was a member of the powerful Annapolis Hawks 2022 squad that was ranked the top club team by Inside Lacrosse and sent more than a dozen players to the Division I ranks. He was named first team All-County by Capital Gazette as a senior at Archbishop Spalding and All-Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.

It is rare for a freshman to start on close defense in major college lacrosse and Ross did not initially do so. The Davidsonville native moved into the lineup for the third game against Stony Brook and has played well beyond his years.

“It’s been trial by fire and Alex has just gotten better every week. He’s played with a lot of poise for a freshman and made the most of the opportunity,” Bucci said.

Tall and rangy with an active stick, Ross leads Penn State with 14 caused turnovers and has also scooped 20 ground balls.

“Alex brings a fantastic skill set. He does a great job of getting in lanes and knocking down passes and shots. He’s also very solid in the clearing game,” Bucci siad. “Alex has a very high lacrosse IQ. He just understands how the game is going to flow.”

Freshman close defenseman Alex Ross, a Davidsonville native, leads Penn State with 14 caused turnovers and has also scooped 20 ground balls. (Courtesy of Penn State Athletics)

Ross believes the Penn State defense responded well to adversity after giving up seven goals in just over 20 minutes against Princeton in the first round. The Nittany Lions limited the Tigers to six the rest of the way.

“In the first quarter and a half against Princeton we weren’t getting the job done. We switched to a zone and made a stand together,” Ross said. “We took a step up there and are determined to hold up our end for as long as this playoff run lasts.”

McVicker, an Annapolis resident who attended IMG Academy, is part of the short-stick defensive midfield rotation for Penn State. Bucci said the Drexel transfer brings a “tough, gritty mentality” and takes pride in guarding some of the nation’s top offensive middies.

Penn State’s defense figures to get its toughest test yet against Duke, which has seven players who have produced 27 points or more. O’Neill has piled up 91 points on 51 goals and 40 assists, while Williams has fired in 57 goals.

“They have a lot of big names. We’ve got a good game-plan going in and are going to guard them with all seven guys,” Ross said.

Fracyon acknowledged the Blue Devils can put six top tier shooters on the field at the same time, but has faith that his defensive unit will not give up too many wide-open or point-blank looks.

“We have a pretty tight-knit group on the defensive end and I think we all feed off each other. If one person makes a great play, it fires up everyone else. We all work as one,” Fracyon said. “I’ve been very fortunate because the defense does a great job of making teams take the type of shots I can handle.”

NCAA Tournament semifinals

Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Notre Dame vs. Virginia, noon

Penn State vs. Duke, 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2