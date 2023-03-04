Navy women’s lacrosse beats Oregon, 15-9, behind eight assists from freshman Ava Yovino

As a youngster, Ava Yovino must have really taken to heart the mantra that it is better to give than receive.

The freshman midfielder from Florida has already established herself as the assist master for the Navy women’s lacrosse team just five games into her career. Friday night was her best performance yet.

Advertisement

Yovino was the consummate playmaker, amassing eight assists in leading Navy to a 15-9 victory over visiting Oregon in nasty weather at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Not even a driving rainstorm could affect Yovino’s stickhandling and vision as she tied three-time Patriot League Midfielder of the Year Jenna Collins for the third-most assists in a game in program history.

Advertisement

“Ava is a very special young woman and it’s a tribute to her desire to be the best she can be,” coach Cindy Timchal said. “She is a total teammate who loves to set up other players.”

Navy freshman midfielder Ava Yovino, pictured during a game against Duke on Feb. 10, recorded eight assists in a 15-9 win over Oregon on Friday night. (Navy Athletics)

Yovino was a three-time USA Lacrosse All-American at St. Thomas Aquinas in the Fort Lauderdale area. She was named Miami Herald and Sun Sentinel Player of the Year after leading the team to the Class 2A state championship.

Yovino, who now has 22 assists on the season and leads Navy with 32 points, did not feel she did anything special Friday night. While she delivered several impressive feeds to cutting teammates, many of the assists were the result of moving the ball to the open player.

“When you have the teammates I have, with the way they move off-ball, it makes it really easy to make a simple pass,” Yovino said. “I think the way we played tonight was a testament to how we played together and my passes are just the result of my teammates putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Midfielder Maggie DeFabio was another freshman who had a big night, scoring a team-high four goals. Two of those goals came off feeds from Yovino, while a third was assisted by another plebe in midfielder Kat McAteer.

Sophomores Emily Messinese and Tori DiCarlo contributed two goals apiece, while classmate Lola Leone totaled a goal and assist. In all, the Midshipmen got 10 goals and 10 assists from sophomores and freshmen.

“I think it’s really impressive that we as underclassmen are going out and scrapping against sixth and seventh year seniors. I think as we get older we can only get better,” Yovino said.

It was the home opener for Navy, which started the season with four straight road games for the first time in program history. What started as a drizzling rain turned into a torrential downpour as the temperatures dipped into the high 30s.

Advertisement

“We were able to weather the elements. We wanted to play a little more up-tempo, but as it continued to pour that was hard to do,” Timchal said. “We played a lot against a zone, which requires a lot of ball movement. In rain you probably want more running and less passing. We were able to set ourselves up real well by distributing the offense and collectively playing tough defense.”

Yovino assisted on four goals as Navy raced out to an early 5-1 lead. Gabby Cleveland, who led Oregon with four goals, scored off a sidearm ripper to start a 3-0 run that cut the deficit to 7-5 at halftime.

Navy made some defensive adjustments at halftime and held Oregon scoreless for almost 25 minutes while building the lead to 15-5, implementing the running clock. The Ducks scored four goals in the final 5:06 after Timchal cleared the bench.

“We were getting hurt by a true outside finisher in [Cleveland]. She could really rip a 10-meter shot on the move, which is pretty impressive,” Timchal said. “We had to create some early slides. I think the defense was determined to lock that off and that gave us the ability to come up with some interceptions and knockdowns.”

Senior attacker and team captain Charlotte Ryan had a hat trick for Navy, while junior attacker Leelee Denton had a goal and assist. Freshman midfielder Maura Murphy was credited with eight draw controls as the Mids dominated that category, 19-9.

It was only the second meeting between the schools. Navy beat Oregon, 10-9 in overtime, in an NCAA Tournament play-in game in 2012.

Advertisement

“For the players to come out and ignite it against a Pac-12 school in Oregon was great to see. For four quarters, they played really solid Navy women’s lacrosse,” Timchal said. “The intensity, the tough defense, the draws, the finishing … we really scrapped all the way through.”

Box score

Oregon (2-2) 1-4-0-4=9

Navy (3-2) 4-3-4-4=15

GOALS: O — Cleveland 4, McCarthy, H. Taylor, Wright, R. Taylor, Smith. N — DeFabio 4, Ryan 3, Messinese 2, DiCarlo 2, Leone, Denton, Beardmore, Kennedy. ASSISTS: O — Rismani 3. N — Yovino 8, Denton, Leone, McAteer. SHOTS: O — 16. N — 34. SAVES: O — Eckert 9. N — Richardell 4, Culicerti 1. GROUND BALLS: O — 10. N — 17. DRAWS: O — 9. O — 19.

Next game

Navy at No. 18 Richmond

Sunday, noon

Advertisement

Stream: ESPN+