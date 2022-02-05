xml:space="preserve">
Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse surprises Navy, 11-9, in season opener behind Cormac Giblin, Griffin McGinley

Bill Wagner
By
Capital Gazette
Feb 05, 2022 4:55 PM

When goalie Griffin McGinley stopped a crank shot by Navy midfielder Pat Skalniak with 29 seconds remaining in the game, Mount St. Mary’s had basically clinched a signature victory to start the 2022 college lacrosse season.

McGinley threw a nice clearing pass to midfield and the visitors began celebrating their first win in nine meetings with the Midshipmen.

McGinley finished with 21 saves and attackman Cormac Giblin scored five goals as Mount St. Mary’s surprised Navy, 11-9, on a frigid day in Annapolis. An announced crowd of 792 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium braved 31-degree temperatures and 25-30 mph winds to watch the host Midshipmen fall apart in the second half.

It was a great beginning to the 27th season for Mount St. Mary’s head coach Tom Gravante, who acknowledged it was one of the biggest wins in program history.

“I’m very proud and happy for these young men to start the season this way. It’s a great win for these young men and for the history of the sport at Mount St. Mary’s,” Gravante said.

Giblin scored three of his goals during a 6-1 run that gave the Mount an 11-7 lead with 10:40 remaining in the game. McGinley and the defense did enough down the stretch to hold off the Midshipmen, who misfired on 20 shots and went 0-for-5 on extra man opportunities.

“Credit to Mount St. Mary’s and Coach Gravante. They had a terrific plan and outplayed us for 60 minutes today,” third-year Navy coach Joe Amplo said. I think their guys played looser and with more energy and more confidence. They played to win the game and we played not to lose.”

Skalniak and fellow midfielder Dane Swanson totaled three goals and two assists apiece to lead Navy, which beat the visitors in every statistical category except the one that matters most. The Midshipmen outshot the Mount 50-41, captured 13 of 23 faceoffs and won the ground ball battle 40-39.

Amplo said the scoreboard told the true tale.

“The story of the game is Mount St. Mary’s outplayed Navy for 60 minutes,” he said. “Unfortunately, we learned a tough lesson today in a lot of ways.”

Navy fell behind 3-1 early and trailed for most of the first half until Swanson scored unassisted off a wicked crank shot, then fed Skalniak for a sidearm rocket that gave the home team a 6-5 lead at halftime.

Mount St. Mary’s midfielder Jake Krieger scored directly off the faceoff just 24 seconds into the second half to forge a 6-6 tie and Navy never led again.

Navy’s Henry Tolker looks for an opening in the second quarter Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Navy’s Henry Tolker looks for an opening in the second quarter Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“It’s a game of runs and we clicked at the right time,” Gravante said. “I thought we did a great job of maintaining our composure on the road.”

Sloppy ball-handling and poor shooting were the culprits on the offensive end for Navy, which only managed three goals in the second half. Many of McGinley’s 21 saves were routine as the Mids took a lot of deep perimeter shots that were easy to pick up.

“Our shot selection was not terrific, and it allowed them to build some confidence on the defensive end,” Amplo said. “Their aggressiveness and tenacity on the ball threw us off our rhythm and really impacted our stickwork.”

Amplo was disappointed his offensive players did not handle the pressure better and was surprised to see so many errant passes and shots.

“It’s frustrating to say the least. You think going into the game the guys are mentally prepared,” he said. “Clearly, our guys were not as confident as they needed to be, and that led to them not being polished with their stickwork.”

Freshman attackman Henry Tolker (Loyola Blakefield) contributed two goals and an assist for Navy. He is the son of former Mount St. Mary’s All-American and Hall of Famer Greg Tolker. Junior goalie Pat Ryan recorded 16 saves in his first career start for the Midshipmen.

Navy’s Max Hewitt shoots against Mount St. Mary's goalie Griffin McGinley in the first quarter Saturday. McGinley finished with 21 saves to help the Mountaineers earn their first win against Navy.
Navy’s Max Hewitt shoots against Mount St. Mary's goalie Griffin McGinley in the first quarter Saturday. McGinley finished with 21 saves to help the Mountaineers earn their first win against Navy. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“Coach always says it’s not the best team that wins, but the team that plays the best. I think that showed out on the lacrosse field today,” Skalniak said. “You can never take any team lightly. We just didn’t execute well when we needed to and let it slip away from us.”

Sophomore defenseman Jackson Bonitz stated the obvious after the game: “It’s a long season ahead and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gravante emerged from a jubilant visiting locker room as players whooped it up with the music cranked high. He had just awarded game balls to Giblin and McGinley.

“Griffin was tremendous all day and that save at the end was huge because Navy still had enough time to get the tying goal,” Gravante said. “Anyone who scores five goals in a win deserves a game ball. Cormac shot the ball well today. He got open looks and buried them.”

Next games

MERCER@NAVY

Saturday, noon

Stream: ESPN+

MOUNT ST. MARY’S@NO. 16 DELAWARE

Saturday, noon

Box score

Mount St. Mary’s (1-0) 3-2-5-1—11

Navy (0-1) 2-4-1-2—9

GOALS: MSM — Giblin 5, McMahon 1, Krieger, Weick, Jackson. N — Swanson 3, Skalniak 3, Tolker 2, Cole. ASSISTS: MSM — McMahon 2, Schmitt 2, Smith. N — Skalniak 2, Swanson 2, Cole, Jarosz, Tolker. SHOTS: MSM — 41. N – 50. SAVES: MSM — McGinley 21. N — Ryan 16. GROUND BALLS: MSM — 39. N — 40. FACEOFFS: MSM — 10. N – 13.

