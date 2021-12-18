Navy and Johns Hopkins to resume men’s lacrosse series after four-year hiatus

One of the most historic rivalries in college lacrosse went on hiatus for four seasons.
Johns Hopkins and Navy met for the 90th time to start the 2017 season with the Baltimore school winning handily, 15-8. It was the second straight season the Blue Jays and Midshipmen met on a weeknight in February and both head coaches felt that was a disservice to the players, alumni and fans.
Moving the game from a Saturday in April or May to a Tuesday or Wednesday in February was a byproduct of both programs joining leagues. For most of the series, which began in 1908, both Hopkins and Navy were independent. However, the Midshipmen joined the Patriot League in 2004 and the Blue Jays became members of the Big Ten Conference in 2015.
“Unfortunately, conference demands did not allow for a date that would be appropriate to honor the legacy of this rivalry,” former Navy head coach Rick Sowell said at the time.
Sowell added that he and Johns Hopkins counterpart Dave Pietramala had jointly agreed to make it a priority to get the rivalry back on the schedule, and they ultimately did.
After taking two seasons off, the Blue Jays and Midshipmen were supposed to resume the series March 14, 2020. Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was slated to receive the key to the City of Annapolis at halftime of the contest at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
College athletics shut down nationwide Thursday of that week and neither school played another game that season.
Hopkins-Navy was scheduled for last season as well, but the game fell by the wayside when the Big Ten implemented a conference-only schedule.
Barring unforeseen circumstances or another COVID-related cancellation, the 91st meeting between Johns Hopkins and Navy will take place March 18 at Homewood Field in Baltimore. Peter Millman is now in his second season stalking the sidelines for the Blue Jays, while Joe Amplo enters his third season helming the Midshipmen.
“Pete and I both appreciate the importance of this game nationally and the history of the series,” Amplo said. “This game makes sense for a lot of reasons. It’s one of the oldest rivalries in the history of the sport.”
Amplo said Millman is “on board” with making sure Hopkins-Navy men’s lacrosse resumes as an annual affair.
Meanwhile, another historic rivalry remains on hold as Navy and Maryland were unable to find a common date. Amplo and Terps coach John Tillman discussed the topic several times and just could not make it work.
This will be the third straight season Navy and Maryland will not play after doing so every year from 1946 through 2019. The Midshipmen postponed the 2020 matchup with the Terps, scheduled for Feb. 26, because of an outbreak of norovirus.
“The intent is to get that game back on the schedule. John and I tried to make it happen this season,” Amplo said. “We discussed some possibilities, but the timing is not right as far as finding a date that works for both programs.”
Beyond Hopkins, Navy is not playing the most exciting non-conference schedule with home games against Mount St. Mary’s (Feb. 5), Mercer (Feb. 12), Manhattan (Feb. 20) and High Point (Feb. 26) along with a road game at Hofstra (Feb. 18).
“I didn’t necessarily feel the need to find those name-brand teams to play this season,” Amplo said. “We’re playing teams that are a lot like us, that have something to prove. Ultimately, it’s all about who is available, when they are available and how does it fit into our calendar.”
Amplo, who played at Hofstra when John Danowski was head coach there and later served as his assistant, tried to get Duke on the schedule and was unable to do so. Navy and North Carolina engaged in discussions about a regular season game, and it turns out that won’t happen until the 2022 season opener.
As it stands now, Navy will meet two of its toughest opponents in contests that don’t count as North Carolina (Jan. 22) and Virginia (Jan. 29) are scrimmages.
“I wanted to give the coaching staff and players as much opportunity early on to learn about ourselves as a team,” Amplo said. “We are still young and a work in progress. We need to grow and develop quickly if we’re going to compete in what I think is going to be one of the best leagues in the country this season.”
Navy will host in-state Patriot League rival Loyola Maryland on Saturday, April 9 in Annapolis. Two weekends later, Navy travels to West Point to take on archrival Army at Michie Stadium. It will mark the 102nd meeting between the Midshipmen and Black Knights in a series that began in 1924.
Navy has won five of the past eight meetings with Army and now leads the series 62-36-3.
Navy is playing a 14-game regular season schedule for the first time in the 115-year history of the program.