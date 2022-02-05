Facing low expectations, Navy men’s lacrosse looking to build in coach Joe Amplo’s third season

From a national and regional perspective, not a whole lot is expected from the Navy men’s lacrosse team this season.
The Midshipmen are not ranked in either of the preseason polls. Navy is listed as receiving votes in both the Inside Lacrosse Media and United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association coach’s polls, both of which are a Top 20.
Meanwhile, Navy was picked fourth of nine teams in the Patriot League preseason poll, which is voted on by the head coaches and men’s lacrosse sports information contacts. The Midshipmen only received 87 votes, while the top three teams all received 105 or more.
Third-year head coach Joe Amplo has no problem with any of this, acknowledging his squad is young, inexperienced and unproven. Navy is playing a 14-game regular season schedule for the first time and that is by design because the program only got a total of 14 games in 2020 and 2021.
“We’re young and we need to play games to learn and grow and get better,” Amplo said. “Our players need to go to the stadium, put a jersey on and play a 60-minute game that counts.”
Navy opens the 2022 campaign Saturday at home against Mount St. Mary’s and will play five games during the month of February. Amplo is hopeful the Midshipmen will be hitting their stride by the time the meat of the conference schedule comes in April.
“I think we’re talented and have great potential at every position,” Amplo said. “I think we’re going to gradually grow into a pretty good team. I believe we’re going to look a heck of a lot different in April.”
Loyola is the overwhelming favorite to capture the Patriot League championship, garnering 14 of a possible 18 votes. The Greyhounds, who are loaded with fifth-year seniors, had six preseason all-conference picks.
Amplo pointed out that Loyola attackman Kevin Lindley, one of many graduate students, has played 56 career college lacrosse games. By contrast, Navy senior captain Nick Cole has appeared in 26 games.
Junior midfielder Patrick Skalniak and sophomore defenseman Jackson Bonitz, the only two Midshipmen selected preseason All-Patriot League, have 13 and nine games, respectively, under their belts.
“All the upperclassmen we’ll be relying on have not played a whole lot of college lacrosse relative to those at other Patriot League schools,” Amplo said.
Almost all of what little experience the Midshipmen possess resides on the offensive end. Skalniak spearheads a first midfield that includes a pair of sophomores who showed flashes last season. Dane Swanson and Max Hewitt combined for 15 points and Amplo believes both will make a major impact this spring.
Swanson, a load at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, flashed a cannon crank shot in scoring five goals a year ago. Hewitt displayed dynamic dodging ability in scoring all six of his goals unassisted.
“I think that first line is going to be extremely dangerous,” he said. “Swanson is a strong, powerful guy who can shoot the lights out and also go to the goal. Hewitt is a tough matchup; deceptively quick and very elusive. He has a knack for getting to the goal.”
Skalniak is the straw that stirs the drink and will almost always draw the long-stick midfielder after totaling 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) and earning first team All-Patriot League honors last season. The 6-3, 200-pound left-hander, whose father was an All-American midfielder at Navy, has produced a point in all 13 games in which he’s played.
Amplo believes Skalniak has the ability to score 25 to 30 goals and is confident he’ll become a second generation All-American.
“Pat has the mentality to be the man in the midfield and has the skills to do so,” Amplo said. “He’s big, physical and athletic. He’s also intelligent and understands the game.”
Cole is the leader of an attack that can go five-deep despite the loss of left sniper Christian Daniel, a four-year starter who amassed 118 career points. Freshman Henry Tolker, a Loyola Blakefield product, will replace Daniel on that side of the formation.
“Henry is a tough kid who is a winner and knows how to score goals,” Amplo said.
Sophomore Jon Jarosz will look to build on an impressive plebe campaign when he was Navy’s third-leading scorer with 17 points on the strength of 12 goals. The Severn School graduate is a powerful downhill dodger at 6-5 and 230 pounds.
“There are times when Jon is almost impossible to guard going to the cage because he’s so darn big,” said Amplo, acknowledging the Gambrills resident still needs to sharpen his stick skills.
Senior Jack Sweeney is a reliable veteran who has appeared in 25 games with 13 starts and amassed 32 career points. The McDonogh grad is an off-ball attacker and will usually play on the left side (facing the goal).
Cole, who has 51 career points, will serve as the offensive quarterback operating from behind the net during the early part of the season. That role might eventually be assumed by sophomore Xavier Arline, who has joined the Navy lacrosse program this spring after focusing on football as a freshman.
Arline was an Under Armour All-American rated the No. 5 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 by Inside Lacrosse. The Shoreham-Wading River graduate initially committed to North Carolina before choosing Navy to play both football and lacrosse.
Arline is fully recovered from a hamstring injury suffered during the Army-Navy football game. However, he suffered a shoulder injury during lacrosse practice and probably will not play in the season opener.
Amplo has no doubt Arline can become a difference-maker for Navy once he gains a better understanding of the college game.
“Xavier is very dynamic and can break down defenses. He’s a very good passer and can certainly create his own shot,” Amplo said. “At the high school and club level, there was no one way to stop him. He’s an extremely quick, fast, athletic and versatile attackman.”
If Arline eventually takes over the “X” attack position, Cole will still have a significant role as a wing attackman or midfielder. “Nick is playing the best lacrosse of his career and we need his poise and leadership on the field,” Amplo said.
Navy was hit hard by graduation on the defensive end of the field, losing an All-American goalie in Spencer Rees and pair of veteran close defenseman in Nick Franchuk and Andrew McKenna. Also gone are top long-stick midfielder Jeff Durden and nearly the entire short-stick defensive midfield unit.
Bonitz, a member of the United States Under-21 national team, becomes the leader of the defense somewhat by default as just a sophomore. The McDonogh graduate has the ability to become a multi-time All-American and will replace Franchuk as Navy’s shutdown defender.
“I think Jackson is one of the best defensemen in the country and could have a breakthrough season,” Amplo said. “Jackson will get the top matchup and is very capable of guarding any type of attackman.”
Sophomore Nick LiCalzi has solidified a spot on close defense, while seniors Dan Jordan and Kyle Fairbanks will share time. Jordan will have the honor of wearing jersey No. 40 in memory of former Navy lacrosse player Brendan Looney, a special warfare officer who was killed in action.
“We need Dan’s personality on the field. He’s a real glue guy with a ton of energy,” Amplo said.
Junior Zack Snider and freshman Bobby Kittelberger will share the long-stick field role. They have big shoes to fill as Durden was a three-year starter who totaled 12 points, 91 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers during his career. Seniors Augie Fratt and Ryan Chase will spearhead the short stick crew.
Amplo is counting on defensive coordinator John Orsen developing the inexperienced unit in a hurry.
“We’re going to look really good at times and really bad at times early on,” Amplo said. “I think we’ll grow quickly into being very solid on defense.”
Junior Pat Ryan will get first crack at replacing Rees, who was a third team All-American in his lone season as starter. Ryan has appeared in only three games and recorded just two saves to date.
“Pat has been consistent as a ball stopper and is growing into being more controlled as a clearer,” said Amplo, who said the goalkeeping competition that included senior Ryan Verducci and sophomore Gabe Craven was “extremely tight.”
Navy only played five games during Amplo’s first season at the helm, which was cut short by the developing coronavirus pandemic. The coaching staff, which also includes offensive coordinator Brad Ross, made more strides during the nine-game 2021 campaign.
“I think we’ve started to establish an identity of what we want Navy lacrosse to look like,” Amplo said. “We’re going to have that tough, hard-working, blue-collar mentality that Navy lacrosse should be about.”
Season opener
MOUNT ST. MARY’S@NAVY
Saturday, Noon
Stream: ESPN+ Radio: 1430-AM