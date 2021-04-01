Livy Rosenzweig lifts Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse over Navy, 14-6, in showdown between top teams in Patriot League

Navy has proven it can beat Loyola Maryland, which has been the dominant women’s lacrosse program in the Patriot League ever since joining in 2014.
In fact, the Midshipmen have defeated the Greyhounds when it matters most — in the 2017 and 2018 Patriot League tournament championship games and also in the 2018 NCAA tournament.
However, the Mids have not been able to figure out the Greyhounds during the regular season. It’s a problem Navy shares with every other school in the conference.
Senior attacker Livy Rosenzweig was the catalyst with two goals and five assists as 12th-ranked Loyola overwhelmed No. 17 Navy, 14-6, on Wednesday evening in Annapolis. Rosenzweig, who broke the program record for career assists in Saturday’s rout of Bucknell, increased her total to 160.
Senior midfielder Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) scored three goals and added an assist for the Greyhounds, who were sharp offensively despite steady rain that left puddles all over the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium field. Sophomore attacker Emily Wills also had a hat trick for Loyola (6-2), which is 55-0 in regular-season Patriot League games.
Attacker Holly Lloyd and midfielder Jillian Wilson (Gerstell Academy) contributed two goals and an assist apiece for Loyola, which has won three straight meetings with Navy. Meanwhile, senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Larsson was solid between the pipes for the Greyhounds with nine saves.
“It was a total team effort from end to end,” Loyola coach Jen Adams said. “I thought our defense came out and played very aggressively and held a very strong Navy offense to a low number of goals.”
Junior attacker-midfielder Reagan Roelofs scored a goal and dished off a career-best three assists to lead Navy (4-1), which barely had the ball. The Greyhounds dominated possession and wore down the Mids defensively.
“I thought we had some decent defensive stops, but uncharacteristically we were turning the ball over in critical situations,” Navy coach Cindy Timchal said. “We literally had layups and missed. We need to find a way to have more poise and confidence in those situations. I think we were just playing tight at times.”
Rosenzweig was the offensive quarterback operating behind the cage and was constantly attacking, routinely drawing slides before finding open teammates.
“Livy has such a good finger on the pulse of the game. She knows when to slow the ball or step on the accelerator,” Adams said. “Livy is lethal with the ball, whether scoring herself or dishing to others. She has a great nose for the goal and also a terrific feeder.”
Goalie Jo Torres, a freshman out of St. Mary’s High, made her first career start and stopped just four shots while giving up 13 goals. Abbi Young replaced Torres late in the first half and allowed a goal with five seconds left as Loyola took a commanding 11-4 lead into halftime.
“Our defense was giving up a lot of right-on-the-doorstep type of shots,” Timchal said.
Senior attacker Nicole Victory found senior attacker-midfielder Ellie Lecker open on the crease for a goal that tied the score at 4 at the 17:50 mark of the first half. The Midshipmen would not score again until Roelofs finished a fastbreak with 13:30 remaining in the game.
That drought of more than 34 minutes doomed the Mids as the Greyhounds went on a 10-0 run to blow open the game.
“Loyola got a nice flow going offensively. They just seemed to have an extra hop in their step when they had the ball,” Timchal said. “We had some defensive miscues when Loyola ran its stacks in the middle.”
Navy, which was facing its first ranked opponent this season, was trying to start 5-0 for the first time since 2014. Loyola has won six straight since opening the season with losses to No. 2 Syracuse and Towson.
“To be honest, I think we’re just jelling as a unit. We’re getting more practices and are able to coach them up. We’ve also done a lot of self-scouting and made some adjustments,” Adams said. “I’m proud that we’re growing, maturing and adding different elements to game. We’re also cutting down on our mistakes.”
Larsson deserves a lot of credit for the turnaround, giving up an average of six goals and posting a .581 save percentage during the winning streak.
“Kaitlyn is the backbone of that defense and allows us to play a very high-paced, aggressive style. She made a couple point-blank saves today,” Adams said.
It was the second game in a span of five days for Navy, which did not practice for three weeks because of a restriction of movement order that caused an athletics pause. Timchal would not blame the layoff other than to say the Mids must improve their conditioning.
“We need to use this as an opportunity to grow and get better as a program. At the end of this game, our one theme is that we have to get back to playing as a family. When things got tough, the body language just wasn’t good out there.” Timchal said. “I think if we play tougher, play together and execute then the scoreboard will reflect it. We just didn’t pass the test today.”
NO. 16 DREXEL@NO. 17 NAVY
Wednesday, 5 p.m.
LEHIGH@NO. 12 LOYOLA MARYLAND
Saturday, 1 p.m.
