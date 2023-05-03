Evan James sets Patriot League Tournament record with six goals as No. 5 seed Loyola men’s lacrosse upends No. 4 Navy, 12-7

Coach Charley Toomey could not hide his disappointment after his Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse team lost at home by a goal to Navy a month ago.

While giving full credit to the Midshipmen, Toomey bemoaned his team’s many missed scoring opportunities. Toomey had nothing to complain about after Loyola shot the ball much better during the rematch Tuesday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Senior midfielder Evan James scored a career-high and Patriot League Tournament record six goals as fifth-seeded Loyola raced out to a big halftime lead, then held off a spirited rally to knock off No. 4 Navy, 11-7, in the quarterfinals.

Freshman attackman Matthew Minicus totaled two goals and an assist for Loyola (8-7), which advanced to meet top-seeded Boston University in Friday night’s semifinals. Junior goalie Luke Staudt made 18 saves to anchor a solid defensive effort by the visiting Greyhounds.

“I thought we got better opportunities tonight. We didn’t shoot as many from 16, 17 yards,” Toomey said in comparison to the first meeting with Navy. “I thought we really put pressure on the cage and took some shots that are going to be hard saves for any goalie.”

James bumped down to attack Tuesday night and often took advantage of a matchup with a short stick defensive midfielder.

James scored two unassisted goals early to set the tone and Loyola controlled possession in taking a commanding 7-1 halftime lead. James said the offensive issues during the 13-12 regular season loss were a combination of “poor shooting, good goaltending” and credited the coaching staff with shifting him and Adam Poitras to attack roles.

“We changed things up a bit positionally by bumping [Poitras] and I down to attack,” James said. “They brought a short stick down on me, which made me a little mad.”

Toomey said James always comes early to practice and stays late to work on his shooting. James was held scoreless in the regular season matchup with Navy, part of a stretch when he managed just two points in the span of five games.

“I think Evan would tell you that some of the ones that he wished would have dropped over the last couple weeks didn’t, but tonight they did. I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Toomey said.

Senior midfielder Pat Skalniak and sophomore attackman Henry Tolker each had two goals and an assist for Navy (8-8). Junior attackman Xavier Arline also scored two goals for the Mids, who have lost eight straight Patriot League Tournament games.

“Tonight’s game kind of captured what our season was. It was a year where we underachieved and were wildly inconsistent,” Navy coach Joe Amplo said. “Sometimes it showed itself for an entire game, other times it showed for spurts of games. Tonight, it was the first half.”

Trailing 8-1 early in the second half, Navy dug deep to mount an impressive comeback. Arline scored two goals to spark a 6-1 run that cut the deficit to 9-7 with 6:30 remaining. Freshman attackman Mac Haley fed Tolker on the crease for back-to-back goals during that stretch.

Skalniak, who was believed to have suffered a season-ending spinal injury against Lehigh on March 4, scored unassisted after dodging past a defender and firing from 6 yards out. Skalniak was a surprise starter on first midfield after being cleared to play on Wednesday afternoon.

Skalniak acknowledged it was tough having to spend his last season of eligibility as a spectator, but described himself as the “luckiest guy in the world” to have such supportive teammates and coaches.

Amplo was not surprised the All-American midfielder produced three points after having not practiced for two months.

“I’m not surprised at all. He’s played just like that since he’s been a freshman. He battled all night and wanted the ball in his stick. I’m super-proud of him,” said Amplo, adding that it was remarkable that “Pat Skalniak is sitting next to me with a jersey on after competing for 60 minutes.”

Skalniak had the ball in his stick with time winding down on the shot clock when he threaded the needle on a pass to Jack Flaherty on the crease. Flaherty somehow caught the ball in traffic and managed to get off a shot with two defenders draped all over him. That shot from the doorstep got the Mids within two and they had all the momentum.

Navy had the ball with a chance to cut the deficit to one, but Staudt made a big save and James scored two straight unassisted goals to end the rally. The Greyhounds scored two goals into an empty net at the end.

“We haven’t had the season we are accustomed to, but the fight is still there and the belief is still there,” Toomey said. “What this team has learned to do is flush the negative and hold on to the positive. I thought they just bowed their necks and kept playing.”

Navy committed 17 turnovers with most coming during the decisive first half. The Midshipmen had five failed clears, one of which led directly to a goal by the Greyhounds. Short stick defensive midfielders Will Sherwood (Spalding) and Payton Rezanka scored two straight transition goals in the first half.

“We just made some bonehead plays. It was poor decision-making in the clearing game, poor decision-making in subbing that gave them some transition and we were just out of sync offensively early on,” Amplo said.

Amplo did not mince words when discussing Navy’s inability to win a Patriot League Tournament game over the last 13 seasons.

“I was brought here to do a job and I haven’t done it yet. We haven’t won a Patriot League Tournament game since 2010 and I take that personally,” Amplo said.

In addition to losing Skalniak for most of the season, Navy also did not have the services of Arline and first line midfielder Dane Swanson for a high number of games as well. However, Amplo refused to blame injuries to key players for the team’s .500 record.

“I’m sure there are many people who are disappointed that this team underachieved. Nobody takes that harder than me. We have a lot of work to do with this program. We have to be better,” Amplo said. “This team underachieved and I’m not going to shy away from that. Unfortunately for me and my staff, we have to take that personally. We didn’t do a good job of pulling the most out of this team this season.”

Loyola (8-7) 4-3-2-3=12

Navy (8-8) 1-0-4-2=7

GOALS: L — James 6, Minicus 2, Rezanka, Sherwood, Davis, Poitras. N — Skalniak 2, Arline 2, Tolker 2, Flaherty. ASSISTS: L — Higgins 2, McGillicuddy, Poitras, Roman, Minicus. N — Haley 2, Tolker, Stensrud, Flaherty, Skalniak. SHOTS: L — 37. N — 43. SAVES: L — Staudt 18. N — Ryan 11. FACEOFFS: L — 5. N — 17. GROUND BALLS: L — 30. N — 34.