Aidan Olmstead, Evan James lead offensive onslaught as Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse routs Navy, 18-7

Loyola’s Kevin Lindley gets away from the Navy defense in the second quarter. The visiting Loyola Greyhound defeated the Navy Midshipmen, 18-7, in men’s college lacrosse, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, April 9, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Sophomore attackman Jon Jarosz scored unassisted off a nice individual dodge from behind the goal to give Navy men’s lacrosse the lead against visiting Loyola Maryland just two minutes into Saturday’s game.

That would be the last highlight for the home team for a long time.

Advertisement

The visiting Greyhounds responded with 10 straight goals, and by halftime the only question was whether this would wind up as the most lopsided result in series history.

While the answer was “no,” that was of little consolation to the overmatched Midshipmen.

Advertisement

Aidan Olmstead totaled seven points on three goals and four assists to spearhead an impressive offensive display as Loyola routed Navy, 18-7, on an overcast afternoon in Annapolis.

Navy freshman Henry Tolker is your classic lefty sniper. Give him time and space from 12 yards and in and the ball usually winds up in the back of the net. @navymlaxhttps://t.co/alInjKOYVz — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) April 9, 2022

Midfielder Evan James scored four goals, while attackman Kevin Lindley and midfielder Adam Poitras added three apiece for the Greyhounds, who have won 10 of the past 12 meetings with the Mids.

Five of Navy’s last six losses to Loyola have been blowouts — none worse than an 18-5 result in Baltimore during the 2019 season. The Greyhounds have also beaten the Midshipmen by scores of 17-7, 18-7, 15-9 and 16-9 since joining the Patriot League.

Midfielder Seth Higgins contributed a goal and two assists for Loyola, which led 17-4 after three quarters — a goal differential that would have matched the 2019 meeting. Coach Charley Toomey started clearing the bench to begin the fourth frame and the Midshipmen scored two of the last three goals to avoid their most lopsided loss in the series.

“Those guys kicked our tails today, from start to finish. There is nothing I can say,” Navy coach Joe Amplo said. “It was a good old-fashioned butt-whipping by Loyola. They’ve found their stride and we haven’t.”

Bailey Savio dominated at the faceoff strip as Loyola finished with a commanding 18-10 advantage in that department. The Greyhounds outshot the Mids 63-36 and won the ground ball battle 43-28.

Loyola did a superb job of disrupting Navy’s clearing game and 12 turnovers through three quarters.

“I was really proud of our effort today. Kudos to our guys for playing hard and battling for 60 minutes,” said Toomey, whose team had not fired off so many shots since totaling 67 against Lafayette in 2015.

Advertisement

Loyola Maryland’s Davis Lindsey works his way around the Navy goal as Navy’s Nick LiCalzi and goalkeeper Pat Ryan defend in the second quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Members of Navy’s football team purposefully positioned themselves on the visiting side of the stadium and were quite vocal with their heckling. Toomey said the self-proclaimed group of “hooligans” provided all the motivation needed for the Greyhounds (5-5), who improved to 4-1 in the Patriot League.

“The Navy football team sitting behind our bench helped us out today, I’ll be truthful with you. They challenged us and our guys responded,” Toomey said. “I told [the players] to keep their foot on the gas and let their play do the talking.”

A season-best crowd of 3,197 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium saw the Midshipmen (6-5, 2-3) fall apart in all facets for most of the first half, which ended with the Greyhounds ahead 12-3.

James tallied twice as Loyola scored four goals in less than three minutes to start the first-half onslaught. Lindley had a goal and assist as the Greyhounds went on a 5-0 run over the final 4 1/2 minutes of the opening period.

Savio was playing make-it, take-it and the deficit was 10-1 before midfielder Patrick Skalniak stuck a left-handed crank shot into the top corner to break scoring drought of more than 16 minutes for the Mids.

“I think we just played really unselfishly. We found good matchups we wanted and kept the ball moving,” Olmstead said. “We’ve been focusing a lot on our shooting, and it showed in this game.”

Advertisement

Navy goalie Pat Ryan made some outstanding stops amid the barrage of shots and finished with 17 saves. There was not much Ryan could do as Olmstead scored off a slick behind-the-back shot, Lindley got inside for point-blank attempts and James was on target from long range.

“I think those two guys — Olmstead and Lindley — are fantastic on-ball and even better off-ball. Their off-ball movement was fantastic today and they were able to put away their shots,” Ryan said.

Navy helped the visitors by committing six penalties and Loyola’s extra-man unit displayed textbook executing by scoring five goals.

“We legitimately couldn’t do anything to stop them. Their faceoff guy was in control and offensively their shooting was terrific,” Amplo said. “If it wasn’t for Pat, it would have been worse than that. I thought Pat played pretty well. He made good saves and gave us a chance.”

Navy’s top juniors such as Skalniak and Ryan had played just 13 games coming into the season thanks to the pandemic. The Midshipmen have a slew of sophomores and freshmen who have made their college debuts this season.

Meanwhile, Olmstead and Lindley are among 10 graduate students on the Loyola roster, which is also loaded with fifth-year seniors.

Advertisement

“It was a meaningful game in April, and they showed up to play. They played like fifth- and sixth-year seniors,” Amplo said of the Greyhounds. “I saw a really good team going against a team that is not very good right now and needs to get better.”

It was the second straight game in which the Midshipmen were overwhelmed early as they fell behind 8-0 on the way to losing 17-9 at Boston University (8-3, 5-0) last Saturday. Navy, which lost 11-7 to Lehigh (6-3, 4-0), has one more opportunity to prove it can beat one of the teams in the upper half of the Patriot League.

That comes April 23 in West Point against archrival Army (8-2, 4-1).

“I think we’ve regressed the last couple weeks in our performance,” Amplo said. “I know there is a better performance out there for this group and I hope our seniors can pull it out of our guys.”

Box score

Loyola (4-5) 9-3-5-1=18

Navy (6-5) 1-2-1-3=7

Advertisement

GOALS: L – James 4, Olmstead 3, Lindley 3, Poitras 3, Higgins, Binney, Lindsey, McGorry, McGillicuddy. N – Hewitt 2, Jon Jarosz, Skalniak, Dracobly, Schiffenhaus, Sweeney. ASSISTS: L – Olmstead 4, Higgins 2, Binney, Heuston, James, Lindley, Poitras, Seay, Wagner, Wigley. N – Cole, Swanson, Tolker. SHOTS: L – 63. N – 36. SAVES: L – Shafer 9, Staudt 4. N – Ryan 17. FACEOFFS: L – 18. N – 10. GROUND BALLS: L – 43. N – 28. TURNOVERS: L – 17. N – 15.

Next up

BOSTON UNIVERSITY@LOYOLA MARYLAND

Saturday, noon

TV: CBS Sports Network

NAVY@LAFAYETTE

Saturday, noon

Advertisement

Radio: 1430 AM, 99.9 FM