Navy men’s lacrosse upsets No. 13 Loyola Maryland, 11-10, behind career performances from goalie Pat Ryan, attackman Henry Tolker

Navy’s Sam Dracobly takes a shot as Loyola’s Will Sherwood checks him in the first quarter. The visiting Navy Midshipmen defeated the Loyola University Maryland Greyhounds, 11-10, in NCAA mens college lacrosse, Friday, April 7,2023, at the Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Navy men’s lacrosse has suddenly hit its stride.

After struggling mightily on both ends of the field during a six-game losing streak, the Midshipmen have won three straight — including two in a row against ranked opponents.

Senior goalie Pat Ryan recorded a career-high 23 saves and sophomore attackman Henry Tolker scored a career-high six goals as Navy upset No. 13 Loyola Maryland, 11-10, on Friday night at Ridley Athletic Complex.

Junior midfielder Max Hewitt had a hat trick for Navy, which picked up just its second victory over Loyola in Baltimore. Freshman midfielder Paul Garza provided a spark with three assists for the Mids, who upset then-No. 18 Boston University one week ago.

Tolker and Hewitt scored two goals apiece during a 5-0 run that gave Navy an 8-4 lead heading into the final frame. Loyola responded by scoring three goals in the span of two minutes early in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to a two-minute non-releasable penalty on Navy.

Having seen its lead reduced to one goal, the Midshipmen answered with three straight goals to move back ahead 11-7 with 6:56 remaining in the game. Loyola implemented a 10-man ride and Navy made a couple bad decisions by firing long, low-percentage shots at the empty net.

Davis Lindsey scored two of his team-high three goals in the final 2:42 as the Greyhounds closed the game on a 3-0 run to make things interesting. After pulling within one with 36 seconds to go, Loyola won the faceoff and got off a good shot that Ryan stuffed.

That last stop was the biggest for Ryan, who amassed the most saves by a Navy goalie since Mickey Jarboe made 25 against North Carolina on March 6, 1999.

“I’m so proud of this team,” Navy coach Joe Amplo said. “When things were going sideways there in the third and fourth quarters, when we had that lead and were trying to give it away to them, I just knew we were going to be OK because when you lose six games in a row you find out who you are as a team and what you have inside your chest.”

Navy’s Jon Jarosz looks for an opening in the first quarter Friday night against No. 13 Loyola Maryland at the Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Amplo described Ryan’s performance as “remarkable” and said a lot of credit goes to the Navy defense for forcing a lot of perimeter shots. Loyola fired 54 shots, but only 33 were on the cage.

“[Ryan] made some great saves, but I also think it’s a product of the defense we played. I thought he saw most of the shots he’s supposed to see and did his job,” Amplo said. “He felt comfortable between the pipes, was confident and attacked the ball.”

Meanwhile, Tolker’s six goals were the most by a Navy player since attackman David Little netted nine in 2017.

“Tommy Hovivian said it best last week. Our offense is by committee. Anybody can have three or four goals on any given day,” said Tolker, a Loyola Blakefield graduate. “I was just fortunate to find open spots and have my teammates find me.”

Loyola needed another offensive player to step up and support Lindsey’s hat trick. Midfielders Seth Higgins and Adam Poitras both contributed a goal and assist for the Greyhounds, whose shooting inaccuracy was the difference in the opinion of coach Charley Toomey.

“I just talked to my team about missed opportunities. You look down at the stat sheet with ground balls and shots … we had our chances,” Toomey said. “In my opinion, we missed the cage on some really good step down opportunities. We just didn’t challenge the goaltender.

“I’m going to go back and watch the number of shots that sailed over the pipe when I thought we had really good looks at the cage.”

Navy’s Henry Tolker is checked by Loyola Maryland’s Payton Rezanka as he moves the ball in the first quarter Friday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Senior attackman Tommy Hovivian and junior attackman Jon Jarosz both totaled a goal and assist for Navy (6-6, 3-2), which has made a strong statement it is a contender in the Patriot League. Senior midfielder Sam Dracobly dished off two assists for the Mids, who are tied with the Greyhounds for fourth place in the conference standings.

Amplo fended off a question about whether the back-to-back wins against ranked opponents gave Navy new-found confidence.

“It gives us a chance to enjoy Easter Sunday, spend some time with our families and get back to work on Monday,” he said. “There’s so much left of this season and we just have to keep getting better each day. We control our destiny and that’s a beautiful place to be in the month of April.”

However, Amplo acknowledged the satisfaction of seeing a team that suffered six straight losses from Feb. 25 to March 21 find a way to turn things around. The Midshipmen were outscored 46-23 during a three-game stretch.

“We weren’t playing great team defense or team offense — at least not enough,” Amplo said. “We always say we’re about the team, the whole team and nothing but the team. We just kept pushing and pushing that mantra and these guys believed in it regardless of how bad and gloomy it was during that stretch.

“We’ve gotten better. We know there’s a lot left to accomplish.”

Loyola (6-4, 3-2) played without freshman attackman Matthew Minicus, the team’s leading goal scorer with 23. Toomey refused to blame his absence, saying “we had enough guys on the field to get this done.”

Toomey felt the Navy run to close out the third quarter that turned a one-goal lead into a four-goal deficit was the turning point.

“They took it to us in the third quarter. When you give a team a [five-goal] run, it’s hard to have motivation on your side,” he said. “We just couldn’t get that big stop we needed in that third quarter to give ourselves some energy.”

Toomey did not fault his team’s effort and was pleased to see the late push that cut an 11-7 Navy lead down to one, giving Loyola a chance to possibly force overtime. Ryan admitted that things “did get a little hairy down the stretch.”

“I thought when we did up the tempo in the fourth quarter, we gave ourselves some chances,” he said.

Box score

Navy (6-6, 3-2) 0-2-6-3=11

Loyola (6-4, 3-2) 1-1-2-6=10

GOALS: N – Tolker 6, Hewitt 3, Hovivian, Jarosz, L — Lindsey 3, Higgins, Sally, Binney, Kamish, McCulloch, Poitras, Rezanka. ASSISTS: N — Garza 3, Dracobly 2, Hewitt, Hovivian, Jarosz, Ghobriel, Haley. L — Haberman, Lindsey, Higgins, Poitras. SHOTS: N — 45. L — 54. SAVES: N — Ryan 23. L — Staudt 10. FACEOFFS: N — 11. L — 13. GROUND BALLS: N — 31. L — 42.

Next game

Lafayette at Navy

Saturday, April 15, 3:30 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: 1430 AM

No. 13 Loyola Maryland at Boston University

Saturday, April 15, noon

Stream: ESPN+