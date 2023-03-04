Unsportsmanlike conduct penalty the turning point as Navy men’s lacrosse loses to Lehigh, 13-10

Navy midfielder Patrick Skalniak drives to the goal during a game against Lehigh on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Phil Hoffman)

It was not difficult to identify the turning point of Saturday’s men’s lacrosse game between Navy and Lehigh.

The Midshipmen seemed set to take a three-goal lead midway through the third quarter when midfielder Patrick Skalniak unleashed one of his wicked left-handed crank shots.

However, Lehigh goalie Nick Pecora made a tremendous save and the ball rebounded back into play. Skalniak reacted quickly and raced forward to scoop up the ground ball, but was met head on by a Lehigh defender and absorbed a hard hit to the upper body.

Skalniak collapsed to the artificial turf in obvious pain. As soon as play stopped, Navy coach Joe Amplo rushed onto the field, screaming at the officials for not calling a penalty while on the way to check on his best offensive player.

Moments later, as Skalniak was being helped off the field, an official tossed a yellow flag high in the air. It was reported as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Navy trainer and Lehigh got an extra-man opportunity.

Lehigh capitalized as Christian Mule found fellow attackman Justin Tiernan cutting off the crease into open space. Tiernan finished the short shot, and that started a 9-2 run that put the visitors in complete control.

“That was a huge, huge turning point in the game,” Lehigh coach Kevin Cassese said. “They had all the momentum going their way and we were able to reverse that by scoring that extra-man goal.”

Lehigh attackman Matt Marker drives against Navy short-stick defensive midfielder Henry Rentz during Saturday's game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Phil Hoffman)

Mule and Tiernan totaled five points apiece to lead the Mountain Hawks past the Midshipmen, 13-10, in the Patriot League opener for both teams. Mule and Tiernan both scored three goals and dished off two assists.

Scott Cole also finished with five points on two goals and three assists for Lehigh (3-1), which has won seven straight meetings in the series.

“Somehow, Navy brings out the best in us. Our guys were really focused for this one,” Cassese said.

Skalniak and fellow midfielder Max Hewitt both totaled two goals and an assist for Navy (3-3), which has lost three straight. Attackman Xavier Arline had a goal and three assists for the Midshipmen, who scored twice in the final 47 seconds to make the final score more respectable.

Amplo was upbeat despite the disappointing loss, saying he thought Navy “turned the corner” during the game.

“I truly believe there is still something good here. I think this team has a bright future this season,” he said. “We just didn’t execute enough today against a team that made more plays.”

Navy scored the final goal of the first half and trailed 4-3 at halftime. Hewitt had a goal and assist as the Mids opened the third quarter with a 3-0 run to take a 6-4 lead. Pecora stole a goal from Skalniak and that is when the tide turned.

Amplo was furious that Lehigh was not flagged for a cross check to the head and neck area of Skalniak. Afterward, the fourth-year coach was clearly frustrated by the sequence of events and seemed skeptical that a conduct penalty was warranted.

“That certainly was a turning point. I don’t know what they were looking at or hearing so I have no comment on why that call was made,” Amplo said.

Midfielder Aidan Decker scored twice during a 4-0 run that gave Lehigh an 8-6 lead with 3:53 remaining in the third quarter. Navy rebounded and tied the game as Skalniak returned and scored off a wicked crank shot before assisting Hewitt for a goal.

Lehigh opened the fourth quarter with five straight goals to pretty much put the game away. Cole scored twice and Tiernan had a goal and an assist during the decisive stretch, which gave the visitors a 13-8 lead with 6:53 remaining.

Both Amplo and Cassese cited a couple transition goals early in the fourth quarter as crucial to the final outcome.

“We didn’t really get to the game plan until the fourth quarter. I thought they did a good job of taking us out of what we wanted to do,” Cassese said. “It was a back-and-forth affair, then we got some transition goals and our guys settled in.”

Amplo said both transition goals — one by Tiernan, the other by Mule — were the result of failed clears.

“It was a half-field game for the most part, but at the start of that fourth quarter the game tilted because of our inability to execute in the clear twice. That allowed them to separate,” he said. “We made some bad decisions in the clear then in transition we didn’t match up the right way. Unfortunately, in a close game, those plays are monumental.”

Lehigh graduate student Michael Sisselberger is one of the most dominant faceoff specialists in college lacrosse and he has crushed Navy in seasons past. That was not the case Saturday as sophomore Anthony Ghobriel neutralized Sisselberger, who won 14 of 26 draws.

“Anthony Ghobriel did a great job. Michael Sisselberger is an elite player. Anthony hung in there with him and gave us a chance,” Amplo said. “Heck, we were almost 50%. That’s terrific. In years past we haven’t even been close at the faceoff X against that kid.”

Navy players celebrate after scoring a goal against Lehigh on Saturday. (Phil Hoffman)

Navy outshot Lehigh, 54-38, but only finished with a 26-23 advantage in shots on goal. Shooting accuracy has been an issue for the Mids, who put just 27 of 47 shots on net in a 6-5 loss to Manhattan.

“[Lehigh] did a really good job of throwing a bunch of different wrinkles at us. A lot of credit to them for their game plan and how they play defense, flowing from man to zone,” Hewitt said. “They did a good job of switching it up and making us uncomfortable and forcing some bad shots.”

Pecora, a Navy recruit who left the academy during plebe summer and enrolled at Lehigh, finished with 16 saves.

“Nick was awesome. He was here as a plebe then left, so this was a big one for him,” Cassese said. “It was his first game against Navy and boy did he show up.”

Junior defenseman Jackson Bonitz was asked what must happen for Navy to snap the three-game losing streak when it travels to Colgate next Saturday.

“Just figuring out a way to play 60 minutes of our lacrosse. I think we were close to that today, but in the fourth quarter we kind of fell apart,” said Bonitz, a McDonogh graduate. “We can’t worry about wins and losses right now. We need to just keep progressing week to week.”

Navy at Colgate

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: 1430 AM