Navy men’s lacrosse attackman Henry Tolker not playing like a plebe; Loyola-Blakefield product is second on the team in goals

Navy’s Henry Tolker celebrates his goal in the second quarter against Holy Cross on March 26. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Henry Tolker is your classic lefty sniper. Give him time and space from 12 yards and in and the ball usually winds up in the back of the net.

Tolker is a plebe playing beyond his years for Navy men’s lacrosse. The Catonsville resident enters Saturday’s Patriot League showdown against Loyola-Maryland second on the squad with 17 goals and fourth with 23 points.

Coach Joe Amplo is naturally pleased with the offensive production but has been even more impressed by his overall lacrosse IQ and all-around game. Amplo noted Tolker ranks among the team leaders with 21 ground balls and raved about the high number of quality picks he set during an upset of Johns Hopkins.

“I’m not surprised by his ability to score. I’m more surprised by how well he fits in everywhere else. He’s been very steady and has a presence about him,” Amplo said. “To be able to rely on Henry as a calming presence this early in his career is surprising.”

Tolker notched three straight hat tricks against Hofstra, Manhattan and High Point then established a career-high with four goals versus Holy Cross. The Loyola-Blakefield graduate has produced three points or more in five of 10 games so far and has only been shut out once.

Navy offensive coordinator Brad Ross has found a willing pupil in Tolker, who watches film with the coach to gain insight on how to operate within the offense. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound freshman is almost always positioned on the right side of the cage when facing the goaltender.

Tolker also credits senior attackmen Nick Cole and Jack Sweeney for helping him get acclimated to the collegiate game. However, he does admit a natural affinity for finding gaps in the defense.

“Throughout the years I’ve sort of learned where to be to get open looks,” he said. “It’s tougher at the collegiate level because defenses are bigger, stronger and more cerebral.

“Watching film with Coach Ross and repetition in practice has helped me understand where defenses are coming from and how to be in the right place at the right time.”

Amplo realized shortly after being hired in June 2019 that he would need to find a replacement for Christian Daniel, a four-year left-handed attackman, and the staff soon identified Tolker as the one they wanted. Tolker and the rest of his direct-entry classmates represent the first group of recruits brought in by the current coaching staff.

“We loved the way Henry played and felt he had a tremendous amount of potential. Brad really loved his instincts to get open and ability to score,” Amplo said. “As we develop this thing, we need skilled lacrosse players. Henry is a slick, crafty attackman who just knows how to play the game.”

That lacrosse IQ was likely instilled by Greg Tolker, who coached his son with Catonsville Travel and for two years with the Bitmore Lacrosse Club. The elder Tolker was an All-American attackman at Mount St. Mary’s from 1985-88 and remains the program’s all-time leader in points (235) and assists (107).

“My dad definitely had a huge impact on my development. I’ve always had a lacrosse stick in my hands for as long as I can remember,” said Henry, whose after-school routine was to shoot on the goal in the backyard for two hours.

Greg Tolker, a member of the Mount St. Mary’s Sports Hall of Fame, played behind the net as the offensive quarterback and is not sure how his son became a lefty sniper. Wielding a lacrosse stick is the only activity the younger Tolker does lefthanded and he never showed much interest in carrying the ball or dodging.

“Henry has always had an affinity for shooting. He just likes being in front of the goal as opposed to behind,” said Greg, who speaks from experience in encouraging his son to develop three go-to dodges so he can be more dangerous working on the wing.

Greg stopped coaching his son when he changed club programs in sixth grade, joining the Baltimore Crabs 2021. However, the lacrosse instincts and knowledge the Navy coaching staff loves so much were well established by then.

“We don’t have to teach Henry much. He has a lot of natural understanding of how the game moves and is instinctively in the right place at the right time,” Amplo said. “Henry is acting a lot wiser than a freshman. He’s playing with tremendous poise, confidence and calmness and is not afraid of the moment. He just has a knack for making good lacrosse plays.”

Tolker wasn’t overly excited when Loyola lacrosse coach Gene Ubriaco sent a text stating Ross would be reaching out. He was considering Princeton, Richmond, Denver and Villanova at the time.

“At first, I wasn’t too into Navy, to be honest. I decided to give it a chance and take a visit and then I became interested,” he said. “I was so blown away by what the Naval Academy had to offer that I decided to cancel my other two visits.”

Tolker attended McDonogh as a freshman and got to know three current Navy players in Sweeney, midfielder Dane Swanson and defenseman Jackson Bonitz. He reached out to all of them when contemplating coming to the academy.

At his current pace, Tolker has a shot of entering the top 10 among Navy freshmen for goals and total points. He needs five more goals to tie Brendan Schneck (1977) and Jack Ray (2015) in that category.

Amplo sees plenty of room for growth and improvement, stating Tolker needs to add weight and get stronger. He needs to develop as a dodger and extend his shooting range.

“I’m happy for Henry that his hard work is paying off,” Greg Tolker said. “Henry is not the type to sit back on his laurels. He’s driven and lacrosse is important to him, so he will continue to grind and get better.”

LOYOLA@NAVY

Saturday, 1 p.m.

RADIO: 1430 AM, 99.9 FM