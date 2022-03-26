Navy men’s lacrosse overcomes slow start to beat Holy Cross, 14-8, behind freshman Henry Tolker

Navy defeats Holy Cross men’s lacrosse Navy’s Patrick Skalniak shoots in the second quarter. The Navy Midshipmen defeated the visiting Holt Cross Crusaders, 14-8, in men’s NCAA lacrosse, March 26, 2022 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Saturday’s matchup with winless Holy Cross had all the elements of a trap game for the Navy men’s lacrosse team.

The contest came on the heels of Navy’s historic victory at Johns Hopkins and was being played before back-to-back games against Patriot League powers Boston University and Loyola.

Fortunately for the Midshipmen, they were able to overcome a slow start due in large part to a career day by freshman attackman Henry Tolker, whose four goals helped lead Navy to a 14-8 victory over Holy Cross on a windy, overcast day at Navy Marine-Corps Stadium.

Both offenses struggled early as they combined for seven turnovers in the first eight minutes. And while it appeared that most of the errors were unforced by the Midshipmen (6-3, 2-1), their head coach praised Holy Cross for how they came out of the gate.

“They came out with energy and gave us fits especially on the offensive end. I thought their defensive kids were pests and our guys were not sharp. We would love to be sharper but I’m always going to credit the opponents especially these guys,” Navy coach Joe Amplo said.

Navy only managed to get six shots on goal in the first quarter, connecting on only two of them. However, Holy Cross (0-8, 0-4) was consistently unable to capitalize on the home team’s offensive woes because of their own errant passes.

Things would change in the second quarter and rather quickly as Tolker (Loyola Blakefield) scored his first goal of the afternoon off a slick pass by fellow attackman Nick Cole, a senior, just 41 seconds into the frame to give the Mids a 3-1 lead.

The Tolker-Cole combination proved to be the right recipe to help Navy get out of its early offensive funk as the duo connected on two more goals in the second period, both by Tolker and assisted by Cole, to extend Navy’s lead to 6-2.

Each time, Cole fed Tolker in the same location, 10 yards out and just to the left of the goal. Tolker credited Navy offensive coordinator Brad Ross for putting him position to succeed.

Navy’s Nick Cole, right, celebrates his goal with Henry Tolker, left, in the first quarter of a 14-8 win over Holy Cross on Saturday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“It’s a great spot. I love shooting from there. I give credit to Nick Cole for finding me. I love that spot. It’s a great spot,” said a smiling Tolker after the game.

When asked about Tolker, whose four goals was a career-high, Amplo wanted to talk about more than his offense.

“He’s not playing like a freshman,” Amplo said. “He had four goals. He did his job. The most impressive thing is his seven groundballs. To me, that’s what big-time players do. He’s making the plays that you don’t see that help you win lacrosse games and as a freshman that’s pretty impressive.”

Navy led 7-4 at halftime, but Holy Cross once again came out of the locker room playing inspired lacrosse behind their second-year head coach, J.L. Reppert, a 1999 academy graduate and standout lacrosse player for the Midshipmen.

Junior midfielder Cameron Magalotti’s goal with 3:12 left in the third quarter made the score 8-6 and led to a Navy timeout. According to Tolker, Amplo told the Mids to get back to the basics to thwart Holy Cross’ momentum.

“[Coach said] the energy was there, but we have to focus on the fundamentals and play to our potential and really lock it in for the last period,” Tolker said.

The message was heard loud and clear by sophomore attackman Jon Jarosz who didn’t wait for the fourth period to dial it in. The Severn School product scored two unassisted goals on nifty moves from behind the goal in the final two minutes of the third period to extend Navy’s lead to 10-6.

“We’ve been waiting for that. He’s a young man who had a really good freshman year at times and he was struggling a little bit during this season, but we know he has got it in him,” Amplo said of Jarosz. “That was a confidence boost for him. He’s a big kid... can get to the goal when he wants to. It might be 50/50 if it’s going in or not but he did a good job. He scored two big ones.”

Navy’s Jon Jarosz shoots in the first quarter of a 14-8 win over Holy Cross on Saturday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Holy Cross, which was led by junior midfielder T.J. Lynch’s two goals, would never pull closer to the Mids in the fourth quarter, which for Navy was a nice change since their last three wins came by just a combined five goals. It also meant there was time to clear the bench after the Mids extended the lead to 14-7 with just over three minutes remaining.

“It’s great. It’s moments like that that these kids work for even if it’s a couple minutes. They all deserve it. It’s a team win. It’s a team game and I was able to get a lot of roster in the game there late. That’s what good teams do,” Amplo said.

Going forward, Amplo knows the competition is going to pick-up. Even though Navy was able to overcome a slow start Saturday, he knows his team needs to play better.

“If we are not cleaner with the fundamentals, it’s going to be a real challenge for us with the quality of opponents we are going to face in the next few weeks. We can’t beat ourselves,” said Amplo.

“We know that we are mostly a young team. And there are going to be moments when we look young and also some moments when our young guys look old and if we are going to make a run at this, we are going to need our young guys to continue to grow up and act and play mature.”

Navy will look to extend its winning streak to four when they take on host Boston University next Saturday.

NAVY@BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Saturday, noon

Stream: ESPN+ Radio: 1430 AM, 99.9 FM