Midfielders Patrick Skalniak, Dane Swanson lead Navy men’s lacrosse to 11-10 comeback victory over Colgate

Dane Swanson is one of the best shooters on the Navy men’s lacrosse team, possessing a cannon of a right-handed sidearm crank. However, for the second straight game, the McDonogh graduate struggled with his accuracy.
Swanson started Sunday’s game against Colgate shooting 0-for-8, firing high, wide or right into the goalie’s stick. Coming on the heels of an 0-for-8 shooting performance against Lehigh, the sophomore midfielder was no doubt getting frustrated.
However, Swanson found the back of the net when it mattered most Sunday, scoring the go-ahead and winning goals as Navy rallied to defeat Colgate, 11-10, on a frigid day in Annapolis.
“You have to shoot to get hot and you have to shoot to stay hot. Dane is a very good shooter but sometimes he misses,” Navy coach Joe Amplo said. “He didn’t lose confidence; he didn’t get down on himself and in the fourth quarter he stepped up and canned the shots he needed to make.”
Junior Patrick Skalniak scored a career-high five goals to lead Navy, but was just as happy about assisting his first midfield running mate on the game-winner with 1:30 remaining. Swanson stepped into one of his signature sidearm rockets and stuck the ball into the top corner to make it 11-9.
It was the second extra man goal in the span of two minutes for Swanson, whose previous missile launch from long range gave the Midshipmen their first lead.
“I know Dane Swanson really got tested with his shooting, so to see him put those two in late… that’s big for him in the long run,” Skalniak said.
An announced crowd of 605 braved 32-degree temperatures to see the Midshipmen (4-3, 1-1) pick up their first Patriot League win the hard way. Visiting Colgate (1-4, 0-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead early and Navy had to play catch-up the rest of the way.
Sophomore attackman Xavier Arline made his first college start and showed early on why he is so highly-touted, beating defenders from behind the cage to get one-on-one shots on the goalie.
Arline’s first career goal came unassisted midway through the first quarter and finally put Navy on the board. However, the two-sport athlete struggled the rest of the way and wound up shooting 1-for-11, although he did hit the post three times.
The Navy quarterback showed he could use his speed, quickness and moves to beat defenders from behind the net. However, he took several shots from bad angles and fired a few others directly into the goalie’s stick.
Amplo knew there would be a learning curve and some growing pains as Arline became accustomed to Division I lacrosse after not playing as a freshman while focusing on football. He was pleased that Arline committed just one turnover and did not make any other obvious mistakes in extended action.
“Xavier was getting to the spots he wanted. I think he’s going to learn to be a little more poised around the goal,” said Amplo, noting Arline did not do a good job of rubbing his defender off picks being set behind the net.
Standout senior attackman Brian Minicus scored five goals and added an assist to lead Colgate, which was coming off an 18-6 blowout loss to Boston University. Younger brother Michael Minicus totaled two goals and an assist for the Raiders, who bounced back to control play most of the way.
“Colgate had a great plan and really came to play,” Amplo said.
Skalniak scored an extra-man goal off a wicked left-handed crank shot, then finished from close range less than a minute later as a result of an unsettled situation brought about by a failed clear. Those back-to-back goals tied the score for the first time at the 11:57 mark of the third quarter.
However, Michael Minicus scored both his goals and Brian Minicus buried his fifth of the game as Colgate used a 3-0 run to rebuild a 9-6 lead with 11:26 remaining in the game.
“Colgate came out and tested our manhood. They pushed us around and we had to respond,” Skalniak said.
Sophomore midfielder Max Hewitt assisted Skalniak for another lefty sidearm bullet then scored himself from the crease after cutting and taking a superb pass from freshman attackman Henry Tolker.
That started the decisive 5-0 run that was capped by Swanson’s heroics and enabled Navy to avoid a home loss to a struggling Colgate club.
“We were lucky to win today. I thought they outplayed us. For some reason with this team, were not always emotionally engaged, and that’s on me as the head coach to figure that,” Amplo said. “The way we look in practice and the way we perform on game days is not the same and that’s frustrating. I don’t think we’ve put together a 60-minute game yet this season.”
Navy’s six-on-six offense was out of sync throughout the game as things just did not look fluid. The Midshipmen committed 18 turnovers and misfired on 28 of 39 shots. Colgate committed eight fouls and that proved crucial as Navy scored five extra man goals.
Amplo pointed out that Navy had not won a game it trailed entering the fourth quarter since he took over as coach in 2020. Seeing the Mids rally from a three-goal deficit made Amplo proud.
“That’s really, really important to me. As I told the team at the start of the fourth quarter: Today’s the day when we shift that,” he said. “Any team I coach is going to be known for never giving up. We’re going to be a scrappy, tough team that fights to the end.”
Box score
Colgate (1-4, 0-2) 3-2-3-2—10
Navy (4-3, 1-1) 1-3-2-5—11
GOALS: C – Brian Minicus 5, Michael Minicus 2, Terres 2, Fasanaro. N – Skalniak 5, Swanson 2, Cole, Hewitt, Arline, Sweeney. ASSISTS: C – Brian Minicus, Michael Minicus, Terres. N – Swanson 3, Cole 2, Conway, Hewitt, Skalniak, Tolker. SHOTS: C – 28. N – 39. SAVES: C – Lacombe 12. N – Ryan 8. GROUND BALLS: C – 32. N – 33. TURNOVERS: C – 19. N – 18.
Next game
NAVY@JOHNS HOPKINS
Friday, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPNU (re-air Saturday at 9 a.m.)
Radio: 1430 AM, 99.9 FM