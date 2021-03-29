Spencer Rees, Patrick Skalniak lead Navy men’s lacrosse to 13-10 victory over Bucknell after month-long layoff

When you haven’t played a game for a month and went three weeks without practicing as a team, you’ll take a win whatever way you can get it.
Coach Joe Amplo thought the Navy men’s lacrosse team was rusty and a bit sloppy at times Sunday but was thrilled to come away with a valuable Patriot League win.
Sophomore midfielder Patrick Skalniak amassed a career-best six points to spark a balanced offensive effort, while senior goalie Spencer Rees recorded a career-high 17 saves to cover for some defensive breakdowns as No. 16 Navy beat Bucknell, 13-10, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Skalniak, whose father is a former Navy lacrosse player, scored two goals and dished off four assists. The Dallas resident did most of his damage during the third quarter, scoring both goals and assisting two others as the Midshipmen outscored the Bison 6-3 to take control.
“Credit to Bucknell. They came out and put it on us early,” Skalniak said. “We rebounded in the second half. The tempo picked up offensively and we were getting the ball on sticks when it needed to be there.”
Amplo said Skalniak “grew up” during the game and provided a real “presence.”
Junior attackman Jack Sweeney notched his second career hat trick for Navy (3-0), which had not played since defeating Jacksonville on Feb. 28. Navy paused all athletic activities beginning March 1 and varsity teams were not allowed to resume practicing until this past Monday, March 22.
“It’s just great to play the game of lacrosse again. Running through the tunnel and getting back on the field, it’s a feeling this team needs,” Skalniak said. “Now that we got our first Patriot League game under our belt, we’re going to hit the ground running.”
Amplo only had five practices to prepare his players for the conference opener after the lengthy layoff. Adding to the challenge was the fact the second-year coach had to attend a funeral in New York and missed a practice.
“I thought we were as prepared a team as I’ve ever been around, and that’s a real credit to my staff,” Amplo said. “I’m really proud of my staff for putting our team in position to play well today.”
Senior attackman Christian Daniel totaled two goals and two assists and needs just one point to become the 36th player in Navy men’s lacrosse history to reach 100. Senior attackman Tyler Perreten (Severn School) contributed a goal and two assists, while senior midfielder Michael Foster added two goals for the Mids, who had 11 players notch a point.
“It’s the best thing this team needs — everybody growing as one and no individual guys sticking out,” Skalniak said of the offensive balance.
Amplo felt the rust showed up in the catching and throwing department. He thought the Midshipmen would come out with more energy, especially since they were home in front of almost 600 fans at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“Honestly, I felt like we were flat emotionally relative to [Bucknell],” Amplo said.
While the ball handling was shaky at times, the three-week layoff from practice was more apparent on the defensive end. Communication and chemistry were lacking at times and that enabled Bucknell to get some high-percentage shots.
Rees stood tall in the face of a whopping 47 shots, making several spectacular saves on point-blank or one-on-one attempts. The Boys’ Latin product is a first-year starter and entered this season having played just over 61 minutes in five games.
“I thought defensively we were less sharp than we needed to be, and Spence bailed us out. If he didn’t, the game could have gone a different way,” Amplo said. “He stepped up and made some dramatic saves in key moments to steady us.”
Rees even got involved with the scoring, hurling a long clearing pass all the way downfield to attackman Christian Daniel to beat Bucknell’s 10-man ride. Goalie Ben Clark (10 saves) was caught out of the cage and Daniel wound up scoring into an empty net.
Daniel had to get past a defender while driving to the goal, but Rees received a richly deserved assist for setting up the score.
“It’s pretty rare to see a goalie get an assist, so that was pretty cool,” Skalniak said. “Spencer stood on his head the whole game, and we see that in practice every day. It’s tough to score on him.”
Navy seemed determined to make Bucknell pay for employing the 10-man ride, a staple of the program during the 16-year tenure of coach Frank Fedorjaka. Multiple long poles attempted shots on the empty net from the defensive zone. Those were off target, but the Rees full-field pass did lead to an easy goal.
“All week, coach was saying there were opportunities because of the 10-man ride,” said Rees, who had never been credited with an assist at any point in his career. “It wasn’t the best of passes, but Christian made a nice play on it.”
The Midshipmen scrambled at times to get the ball across midfield and into their box but wound up 26-for-29 on clearing chances. Amplo talked about how Bucknell can make things “chaotic” and felt Navy handled it for the most part. Skalniak gave the scout team credit for mimicking the Bison version of the 10-man ride.
“Every day in practice we go over the 10-man and how we’re going to attack it, what we’re going to do to clear the ball,” he said.
Sweeney scored two goals, while Daniel had a goal and assist during the big third quarter, during which Navy scored five straight goals at one point to increase a 5-4 halftime lead to an 11-7 margin.
Bucknell was not about to go down without a fight and outscored Navy 3-1 to get within 12-10 at the 7:11 mark of the fourth quarter. Perreten, a Crofton resident, delivered the dagger by scoring just as the shot clock was about to expire and giving the Mids a three-goal cushion with 3:18 remaining in the game.
“It was a gutty performance by the entire team. Bucknell pushed us to the brink at the end,” Amplo said.
Junior attackman Brendan Lundy scored three goals to lead Bucknell (1-3). Freshman attackman Dutch Furlong, a Gilman School graduate, added two goals.
Navy will need to sharpen its focus further this coming week before welcoming No. 12 Loyola Maryland to Annapolis next Saturday. The Greyhounds were the preseason pick to capture the Patriot League championship.
“We just have to stack simple plays on top of each other,” Amplo said. “We’ve got a very hungry and very good Loyola team coming to town. This week is about us. We have to focus on getting better.”
Bucknell (1-3, 0-3) 1-3-3-3=10
Navy (3-0, 1-0) 2-3-6-2=13
GOALS: B – Lundy 3, Furlong 2, Brumbaugh 2, Tarry, Wellford, Sopko. N – Sweeney 3, Skalniak 2, Daniel 2, Foster 2, Perreten, Cole, Flannery, Rhee. ASSISTS: B – Tarry 2, Germain, Higgins, Wellford. N – Skalniak 4, Daniel 2, Perreten 2, Cole, Jon Jarosz, Rees. SHOTS: B – 47. N – 35. SAVES: B – Clark 10. N – Rees 17. FACEOFFS: B – 15. N – 9. GROUND BALLS: B – 38. N – 42.