Xavier Arline totals six points as Navy men’s lacrosse beats Bucknell, 12-9, to secure 4th seed in Patriot League Tournament

Junior attackman Xavier Arline scored four goals and dished off two assists to spark the offense, while senior goalie Pat Ryan recorded 12 saves to anchor the defense as the Navy men’s lacrosse team went on the road and beat Bucknell, 12-9, on Friday night.

Arline netted two unassisted goals as the Midshipmen closed the fourth quarter with a 4-1 run to pull away from the Bison at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

“I felt like Xavier played his best overall game in a Navy lacrosse jersey. He was in command of the offense, he was unselfish, he did all the little things you would expect a player of his stature to do,” Navy coach Joe Amplo said.

Junior midfielder Jon Jarosz (Severn School) totaled two goals and two assists for Navy (8-7, 5-3), which secured the fourth seed for the Patriot League Tournament. Sophomore attackman Henry Tolker scored two goals, while junior midfielder Max Hewitt added a goal and two assists.

It was Navy’s seventh straight victory over Bucknell (3-10, 2-6), which got three goals from attackman Jack Feda. Cam Doolan scored two goals, while fellow midfielder Jack Dudas contributed a goal and two assists for the Bison, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

“Bucknell is a lot better team than the record would indicate. I thought their players, with nothing to lose, played really hard and really came after us,” Amplo said. “I thought we weathered the storm. We made some adjustments, kept grinding and did what was necessary to pull out the win.”

Sophomore Anthony Ghobriel was a huge factor, winning 19 of 24 faceoffs to help Navy control possession. Ghobriel captured five of seven draws in the decisive fourth period.

“Anthony gave us a chance to tilt the possession battle,” Amplo said.

Long stick midfielder Zach Snider was credited with three caused turnovers and gobbled up three ground balls to spark the Navy defense, which locked down Bucknell over the final 13-plus minutes.

“You’re never going to play a perfect game defensively. When it matters most, you have to stand tall and that’s what we did,” Amplo said.

Navy will host No. 5 seed Loyola Maryland (7-7, 4-4) in Tuesday night’s quarterfinals. The Midshipmen beat the Greyhounds, 11-10, in the regular season meeting at Ridley Athletic Complex.

“We’re grateful to have another chance to compete with this team,” Amplo said. “We will need to put together a complete game to be able to beat a very good Loyola ballclub.”

Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals

Loyola Maryland at Navy

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: 1430 AM