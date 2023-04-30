Emily Messinese scores five goals to lift No. 25 Navy women’s lacrosse past Boston University, 20-13, in Patriot League quarterfinals

This time, the rain didn’t seem to bother Emily Messinese.

The sophomore midfielder tied a career-high with five goals to lead Navy to a 20-13 victory over Boston University in the quarterfinal round of the Patriot League Tournament on another soggy day at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

Navy’s reward for winning is a rematch with archrival Army at 7 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.

In a departure from their previous rain-soaked game on Friday, a 15-7 loss to No. 9 Loyola Maryland, Navy’s attack was humming from the opening whistle and featured several crisp passes to set up three of their first five goals.

Navy’s rejuvenated offense also showcased a balanced attack as five players scored in the first eight minutes to give the Mids an early 5-1 lead.

“It was a quick turnaround but we were locked in and ready to play,” said Navy coach Cindy Timchal, whose team lost to Boston, 12-11, in early April. “They were well-prepared when we first faced them. Things just weren’t going our way for several quarters. At one point we just lost confidence and when you do that you start to play tight, tense and tentative.”

Navy senior captain Charlotte Ryan takes a left-handed shot from out front during Sunday's Patriot League quarterfinal against Boston University. (Phil Hoffmann)

The Midshipmen were definitely playing more loose this time around, especially in the first quarter. Freshman midfielder Maggie DeFabio’s goal with 1:49 remaining in the opening frame extended Navy’s lead to 8-1 and chased Boston goalie Reilly Agres.

The change between the pipes led to a momentum shift as the Terriers went on a 6-3 run behind three goals by fifth-year senior Maddie MacMaster and several impressive saves by their backup goalie, Arielle Hammer.

The goalie change led to a conversation in the Navy locker room at the intermission.

“The second goalie was playing out a little bit higher, so at halftime, we talked about finishing around her and taking an extra second [before shooting],” Messinese said.

That’s exactly what the Manchester native and Gerstell Academy graduate did less than three minutes into the second half. Messinese’s unassisted rocket fueled a quick 3-1 run that put the Mids ahead, 14-8, and led to another goalie change for the Terriers.

Boston’s strategy worked again as the visitors scored the next two goals to cut Navy’s lead to four. However, that’s as close as the Terriers would get.

Consecutive goals by Messinese, Ava Yovino, Tori DiCarlo and Lola Leone extended the lead to 18-10 and once again showcased Navy’s balanced attack.

“We do the best when everyone on the field is involved and you can see that with eight different goal-scorers. We are really lucky to have that depth. It takes everyone to get a good win like [today],” Messinese said.

Navy also excelled in the draw circle, winning 26 of the 37 controls, a significant improvement from the last meeting when Boston had a 14-13 edge. Messinese combined with fellow sophomore Alyssa Daley for 17 draw controls.

Much like Navy’s previous contest on Friday against Loyola, the game was played in a steady rain, something Messinese believes gave the home team an advantage.

“I think it definitely helped,” she said. “It was a lot colder on Friday, so today was like nothing compared to that. I think this whole season we got used to playing in the rain, which gave us a little bit of an advantage.”

With no rain in the forecast for Thursday’s showdown with second-seeded Army, Messinese and Timchal will have to look elsewhere to gain an upper hand. The Black Knights beat the Midshipmen, 15-11, on April 22 at Michie Stadium in a game that featured seven yellow cards against the visitors.

“We have to play clean. Army’s awfully tough. We have to be ready and rested when the whistle blows on Thursday,” Timchal said.

A confident Messinese echoed her coach’s sentiments: “I think we need to play more in control. In the [previous] game … a majority of [Army’s] goals were when we were a man down. I think if we can clean that up, then we will have no problem.”

In Thursday’s opening semifinal, fourth-seeded Lehigh, which beat fifth-seeded Holy Cross, 20-8 on Sunday, will meet top-seeded Loyola. Winners advance to Saturday’s Patriot League Tournament championship game.

PATRIOT LEAGUE SEMIFINALS

No. 15 Army vs. No. 25 Navy

At Ridley Athletic Complex, Baltimore

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+