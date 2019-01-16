Former Navy lacrosse player Brendan Looney posthumously presented award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This past weekend, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes lacrosse ministry honored former Naval Academy player Brendan Looney with the 2018 Peter Kohn Award.

Kevin Looney accepted the award on behalf of his deceased son during the U.S. Lacrosse National Convention in Philadelphia.

Brendan Looney, a defensive midfielder for Navy from 2002 through 2004, was killed in the line of duty was serving as a Naval special forces officer.

Looney died on September 21, 2010, 10 days prior to his scheduled return to the United States, when his SEAL team helicopter went down in the mountains of Afghanistan.

“I cannot thank you enough for choosing to honor our son, Brendan, with the 2019 Peter Kohn Award. I am proud to say that my son embodied everything that this award stands for,” Kevin Looney said.

“Brendan was a natural-born leader, always helping to lead on the sports field, lead his siblings and lead his SEAL Team brothers into combat.”

Kevin Looney described his son as someone who always “stepped up above and beyond” and was committed to protecting “his country, our religious freedom and our way of life.”

“Brendan’s legacy was his life and his life was his gift. His character, integrity and the way he lived his life has been an inspiration to so many,” Kevin Looney added. “Devastating as his loss has been to all who know and loved him, it means so much to the Looney family that his legacy continues to live on and will be remembered through honors such as this.”

Brendan Looney was the oldest of six siblings and always looking out for his younger brothers and sisters because family was extremely important to him.

Looney was a natural leader and that ability translated into his passion for sports. The DeMatha Catholic graduate arrived at the Naval Academy in 2000 to play football, but transitioned to lacrosse as a sophomore.

Although he had no experience in lacrosse, Looney tried out and made Navy’s nationally ranked team. In 2004, Looney along with his younger brothers Billy and Steve, led Navy to the national championship game.

Although the Midshipmen were beaten by Syracuse in overtime, the importance of family, teamwork and maximum effort reached its pinnacle that year and was evident to all in the lacrosse community.

Former Navy lacrosse coach Richie Meade described Brendan Looney as a “great teammate, great friend and fierce leader.”

The Peter Kohn Award is named for one of the most beloved and unique figures in the lacrosse world. For 50 years, Kohn was connected to the sport on a variety of levels.

FCA Lacrosse Director Ryan Horanburg was in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore when Navy played Syracuse for the Division I national championship and saw first-hand the way Brendan Looney played “for a higher purpose.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to honor a great man of faith. Brendan truly exemplified what the Peter Kohn Award is all about,” Horanburg said. “We are thankful for the impact he had on so many and continues to have in the lacrosse community.”

The subject of a documentary chronicling his life, Kohn started as a field manager for the Park School in Baltimore in 1954. That role continued with the United States National Team from 1978 to 1998 as well as the North-South All-Star game for 25-plus years.

Kohn also served as manager for several teams in the United States Club Lacrosse Association for more than 20 years and at Middlebury College from 1981 to 2003.

The lacrosse field at Middlebury is named in his honor, and he was previously inducted into the U.S. Lacrosse New England Hall of Fame. Kohn also served as a volunteer with FCA Lacrosse from 1988 until his death in 2009.

Each year, the Peter Kohn Award, established in 1998, is given to a member of the lacrosse community who best represents the scripture passage: “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13) and exemplifies the Christian principles of character, integrity, excellence and teamwork on and off the lacrosse field.

Past Peter Kohn Award recipients include the aforementioned Richie Meade (2009) along with Severna Park native and former University of Maryland head coach Clayton “Buddy” Beardmore (2000).

Nominations for future award winners can be made by submitting names to FCA Lacrosse at fcalax@gmail.com or by calling (443) 212-8131.

twitter.com/BWagner_CapGaz