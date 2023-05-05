No. 15 Army women’s lacrosse beats No. 25 Navy, 12-11, in double overtime to reach Patriot League title game

Kathleen Sullivan has enjoyed a record-setting career for Army women’s lacrosse. On Thursday night, after almost 71 minutes of a tough, grueling, back-and-forth battle, the senior attacker scored by far the biggest goal of her career.

Sullivan cut to open space in front of the net, took a perfect pass from freshman midfielder Brigid Duffy and buried a shot into the top corner to give second-seeded Army a thrilling 12-11 double-overtime victory over archrival Navy at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.

Sullivan had misfired on two previous shot attempts, but her aim was true when it mattered most as she zipped the ball past the stick of Navy goalie Emma Richardell. The South River graduate finished with a goal and two assists as the No. 15 Black Knights advanced to the Patriot League championship game for the first time in program history.

“This was probably one of the most exciting events of my life. That game was back-and-forth the whole way and both teams are very even on the playing scale,” Sullivan said. “It really came down to the wire. Brigid hit me with a really good pass and all I had to do was finish it.”

Sullivan, who needs one more point to equal her own single-season record of 77, saw a defender slide to help on Duffy and cut to the open space. Duffy, a dangerous dodger, knew she had drawn a slide and immediately looked for a teammate cutting to the crease.

“I think our offense is really good at moving and creating space for people. Everyone is cutting away from each other and that opens space for the next person,” Sullivan said. “It just happened to be me that got open when it really counted. That was definitely a redemption shot for the ones I missed earlier in the game. I’m just happy it went in.”

Army attacker Julia Franzoni looks for an opening while Navy defender Eloise Gebert closes in during Thursday's Patriot League semifinal. (Larry French)

Duffy, the Patriot League Rookie of the Year, totaled three goals and an assist for Army (15-2), which advances to face top-seeded Loyola Maryland (16-2) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. final. Graduate student midfielder Jillian Wilson and junior attacker Sydni Black scored four goals apiece as Loyola routed Lehigh, 19-3, in the other semifinal.

“What a long game, but I’m just so proud of our team. Getting to the championship round for the first time ever is a huge breakthrough,” Army coach Michelle Tumolo said. “It’s everything we’ve been working toward and everything we’ve dreamed of doing. I’m proud because our team has worked so hard to get to this moment. With our backs up against the wall, we got the job done.”

Freshman attacker Allison Reilly also had three goals and an assist for Army, which beat Navy twice in one season for the first time. Junior attacker Julia Gorajek and senior midfielder Jolie Reidell added two goals apiece.

“This was the goal all season. Army has never made it to the championship, so to be able to accomplish that means so much,” said Sullivan, an Annapolis resident. “This team has been so historic and we hope to keep making waves.”

Sophomore attacker Tori DiCarlo scored two goals and added an assist to lead third-seeded Navy (13-6), which lost in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals for just the third time in 14 appearances. Sophomore midfielder Emily Messinese and freshman midfielder Maggie DeFabio also totaled two goals and an assist for the No. 25 Mids, who had won six straight semifinal matchups.

“It’s a shame a team had to lose this game. This is a tough game to lose based on the circumstances,” Navy coach Cindy Timchal said. “It was a wonderful game to be part of. Both teams had plenty of chances to win. This loss is going to hurt for a while, but our players can stand tall and walk off this field proud.”

Navy's Alyssa Daley and Army's Julia Franzoni battle for the draw during Thursday's Patriot League semifinal. (Larry French)

It was a real fistfight of a contest with neither team giving an inch. Navy led 4-2 with 4:53 left in the first quarter, but Army went on a 5-0 run to move ahead 7-4 at the 8:36 mark of the second quarter.

Junior attacker Leelee Denton, senior captain Charlotte Ryan and Messinese all scored as Navy closed with a 3-0 run to tie the game at 7 at halftime. There would be four lead changes and four ties through the remainder of regulation as neither team could build a two-goal cushion.

Navy gained possession with 1:33 remaining in the fourth quarter and Timchal called timeout to instruct her team to hold for the final shot. Freshman phenom Ava Yovino started her dodge from the right wing with about 47 seconds left and got her hands free for a shot that was saved by Loyola freshman goalie Lindsey Serafine.

Army called timeout to set up a clear, but wound up committing a turnover. Navy quickly went the other way and a long lead pass found senior defender Gabby Lavin as she charged toward the cage. Lavin, an Arundel High graduate, unleashed the first shot of her career and hit narrowly sailed over the crossbar with two seconds left.

Richardell was simply spectacular in the two overtime sessions, making five saves, including several from point-blank range. The left-hander gobbled up a free position shot by Duffy and stuffed attacker Carleigh Armstrong on the doorstep.

“Kudos to the Navy goalie. She was unbelievable making save after save after save,” Tumolo said.

Serafine made a huge stop herself, deftly catching a free position shot by Yovino. Time was winding down in the fourth three-minute extra session when Sullivan finally broke through, scoring the game-winner with 1:08 remaining.

“They were doubling Brigid and sending another defender toward her, so the backside was open. Sully saw an opening and cut. What an awesome finish when the game was on the line,” Tumolo said.

Navy’s defense held Army scoreless almost 16 minutes with senior Athena Corroon coming up with a huge takeaway at the beginning of the first overtime.

“I’m so proud of the defensive unit. We played together for all 60-plus minutes of that game. We had each other’s backs the whole time,” Corroon said. “I’m super-proud of our effort and communication and Emma played phenomenal and kept us in that game. She gave us her all.”

Army’s defense was just as stout, holding Navy scoreless for nearly 15 minutes to close out the game.

“The opportunities to win in regulation were there. In overtime, both teams stood tall defensively,” Timchal said. “Emma Richardell played an amazing game. As an entire team, we played our hearts outs.”

Navy will continue to practice in hopes of earning an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament, a prospect that seems unlikely.